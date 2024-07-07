Asia-Pacific Sports Nutrition Market Set to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2020, Reports Allied Market Research

Asia-Pacific Sports Nutrition Market AMR

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-Pacific Sports Nutrition Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the APAC market is expected to garner $7.8 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 9% during the period 2015-2020. In the current market scenario, Japan occupies the largest share of approximately 28%, owing to higher penetration of sports drinks and sports food. China was estimated to be the second largest revenue generating country, followed by Australia in the Asia-Pacific sports nutrition market in 2014.

Major categories of sports nutrition products include sports drinks, sports supplements and sports food. Sports drinks segment accounted for the largest share of the overall market in 2014, and is anticipated to be the leading contributor throughout the forecast period. Sports food segment would witness a double digit growth during 2015-2020, and would account for a revenue of around $2.3 billion by 2020, owing to increasing demand of products such as protein bars in the mainstream market, comprising recreational and lifestyle users. Demand of sports supplements such as meal replacements, would increase among women and other households, due to increasing consciousness towards personal appearance.

Large retail and mass merchandize stores accounted for the largest share of 28.7% of the overall sales of sports nutrition products in 2014, closely followed by the small retail format which includes convenience stores, grocery & specialty stores and others. Sale of sports nutrition products through online distribution channel would witness the fastest growth during, 2015-2020. Players operating in the market have adopted attractive promotional and cross selling strategies in order to boost their online sales.

📍𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐍𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

The sports nutrition market in the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing health consciousness, rising participation in sports and fitness activities, and growing disposable incomes. Sports nutrition products, including protein powders, energy bars, hydration drinks, and supplements, are designed to enhance athletic performance, support muscle growth, and improve recovery. The market's expansion is fueled by the region's diverse consumer base, encompassing professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and individuals seeking healthier lifestyles.

📍𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

Several factors are contributing to the robust growth of the sports nutrition market in the Asia-Pacific region. The rising awareness of health and fitness, coupled with the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, is driving consumers to adopt healthier habits, including the use of sports nutrition products. The popularity of fitness trends such as bodybuilding, CrossFit, yoga, and marathons is boosting the demand for performance-enhancing supplements. Additionally, the influence of social media and fitness influencers is playing a significant role in promoting sports nutrition products. Technological advancements in product formulation and packaging, along with the growing availability of sports nutrition products through e-commerce platforms, are further supporting market growth. There is also a trend towards natural and plant-based ingredients, reflecting the broader shift towards clean and sustainable nutrition.

📍𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

The sports nutrition market in the Asia-Pacific region varies significantly across different countries. In China, the largest market in the region, there is a strong demand for protein supplements and energy drinks, driven by the increasing number of gyms and fitness centers and a rising middle-class population interested in fitness. Japan's market is characterized by a high level of innovation and the introduction of functional foods that combine convenience with health benefits. In India, the market is expanding rapidly, fueled by a growing fitness culture and increasing disposable incomes, with protein powders and energy bars being particularly popular. Southeast Asian countries like Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia are witnessing a surge in demand for sports nutrition products, driven by urbanization and the influence of Western fitness trends. Each country presents unique opportunities and challenges, shaped by local consumer behaviors, regulatory landscapes, and economic conditions.

📍𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Despite the promising growth prospects, the sports nutrition market in the Asia-Pacific region faces several challenges. Regulatory complexities and varying standards across countries can pose hurdles for market entry and product approval. Additionally, there are concerns related to the safety and efficacy of sports nutrition products, necessitating stringent quality control and transparent labeling. The high cost of premium sports nutrition products can be a barrier for some consumers, particularly in price-sensitive markets. However, these challenges also present opportunities for innovation and differentiation. Companies can focus on developing affordable and accessible products tailored to the specific needs of different consumer segments. Emphasizing natural and organic ingredients can attract health-conscious consumers. Collaborations with fitness centers, sports organizations, and influencers can enhance brand visibility and credibility. Leveraging digital marketing and e-commerce platforms can further expand market reach and engagement.

The sports nutrition market in the Asia-Pacific region offers significant growth potential, driven by increasing health consciousness, rising participation in fitness activities, and growing disposable incomes. By understanding regional nuances and addressing specific market needs, companies can effectively navigate the complexities of this diverse market. Emphasizing innovation, quality, and sustainability will be key to capturing the growing demand for sports nutrition products in the Asia-Pacific region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐍𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

• Japan was estimated to be the highest revenue generating country in the Asia-Pacific sports nutrition market in 2014, owing to higher adoption of sports drinks and sports food

• Australia accounted for the largest share of the overall sales of sports supplements in 2014, due to higher percentage of obese population

• Sports food segment would witness a double digit growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand among lifestyle users

• China and India would witness the notable growth during 2015-2020, due to increasing adoption of sports nutrition products amongst lifestyle & recreational users

Prominent companies operating in this market include Yalult Honsha Co. Ltd., The Coca-Cola Company, Universal Nutrition Corporation, CytoSport Holdings Inc, PepsiCO. Inc., GNC Holding Inc., Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd., Glanbia Plc., Herbalife Nutrition, and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.,Product launch and acquisition have been the key strategies adopted by players to gain competitive advantage. Moreover, companies have adopted innovative marketing strategies and have focused towards strengthening their distribution channel in order to attract more number of customers.

