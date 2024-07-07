U.S. Dry Aging Beef Market to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2020, Reports Allied Market Research

U.S. Dry Aging Beef Market AMR

Allied Market Research forecasts steady growth for the U.S. dry aging beef market, driven by rising consumer preference for premium, artisanal meat products.

The U.S. dry aging beef market is experiencing growth due to increasing demand for unique flavors and high-quality meat products.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. Dry Aging Beef Market report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the market is expected to garner $11,176 million by 2020, registering a CAGR of 1.3% during the period 2016 - 2020. The U.S. dry aging beef market held less than 10% share of the U.S. beef market in 2015.

Dry aging beef process is carried out at home and restaurants using dry aging beef bags, which offer improved moisture impermeability. These bags increase yield, decrease microbial contamination, and provide convenience of usage.

The rich flavor of dry aging beef is a key driver of the U.S. dry aging beef market. Increase in the number of restaurants and rise in inclination of specialist butchers toward traditional processes are expected to boost the consumption of dry aged beef in the U.S. Dry aging is a natural process wherein beef is kept unwrapped in a conditioned environment of an aging unit. The packaging business has flourished in the U.S., owing to increased production of beef to cater to the augmented demand from international markets and surge in trading business. Moreover, rise in preference for protein-rich products and uniquely flavored products among consumers and increase in disposable income are expected to boost the demand for dry aging beef in the U.S. in the near future.

In 2015, food service suppliers and restaurants were the major distribution channels of dry aged beef in the U.S. market. The demand for dry aging beef is expected to increase in the near future, owing to change in consumer preference towards uniquely flavored products and increase in disposable income in the U.S. Retail shops and restaurants offer various products based on dry aged beef.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐞𝐞𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔.𝐒.

The dry aging beef market in the U.S. is gaining significant traction as consumers increasingly seek premium, high-quality meat products. Dry aging is a traditional method that involves hanging beef in a controlled, refrigerated environment for several weeks to enhance its flavor and tenderness. This process allows enzymes to break down muscle fibers and develop a richer, more concentrated taste. The growing popularity of dry aged beef is driven by culinary trends, the rise of gourmet cooking, and a greater appreciation for artisanal food products.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

Several factors are driving the growth of the dry aging beef market in the U.S. The increasing demand for premium and gourmet meat products is a major driver, with consumers willing to pay a premium for the unique flavor profile and superior tenderness of dry aged beef. The rise of food culture and culinary shows has elevated consumer awareness and interest in specialized meat products. Additionally, the growth of high-end steakhouses and restaurants featuring dry aged beef on their menus is fueling market demand. There is also a trend towards locally sourced and artisanal foods, with consumers seeking out high-quality, sustainably produced beef. Technological advancements in dry aging processes and equipment are further enhancing product quality and consistency, making dry aged beef more accessible to a broader audience.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

U.S. consumers of dry aged beef are typically discerning individuals who prioritize quality and are willing to invest in premium food experiences. These consumers often have a strong interest in gourmet cooking and dining, and they value the unique taste and texture that dry aged beef offers. The market appeals to a range of demographics, from food enthusiasts and home chefs to high-end restaurant patrons. Additionally, there is a growing segment of consumers who are interested in the provenance and sustainability of their food, seeking out dry aged beef that is locally sourced and produced under ethical and sustainable practices. Marketing strategies that emphasize the artisanal nature, quality, and culinary benefits of dry aged beef are likely to resonate well with these consumers.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

While the dry aging beef market in the U.S. shows promising growth, it faces several challenges. The high cost of production, including the need for specialized equipment and extended aging time, can make dry aged beef more expensive than other meat products. This can limit its accessibility to a wider consumer base. Additionally, there are challenges related to maintaining consistent quality and ensuring food safety during the aging process. However, these challenges also present opportunities for innovation and market differentiation. Advances in dry aging technology, such as improved refrigeration and humidity control systems, can enhance product quality and reduce costs. Educating consumers about the benefits and unique qualities of dry aged beef through marketing campaigns and culinary demonstrations can help drive demand. Collaborations with high-end restaurants, butcher shops, and gourmet food retailers can also expand market reach and visibility.

The dry aging beef market in the U.S. offers significant growth potential, driven by consumer demand for premium, high-quality meat products and a growing interest in gourmet and artisanal foods. By addressing production challenges and leveraging marketing strategies that highlight the unique attributes of dry aged beef, companies can capitalize on the increasing demand and carve out a niche in the competitive meat market. Emphasizing quality, sustainability, and culinary excellence will be key to success in this evolving market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐃𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐞𝐞𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

• The U.S. is expected to be the leading producer and exporter of dry aging beef in 2015 across the globe.

• Dry aging beef market in the U.S. is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.3% in terms of value during the forecast period.

• The dry aging beef packaging business in the U.S. is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% in terms of value during the forecast period.

• The U.S. beef market registered a CAGR of 7.5% in terms of value during 20132015.

• Meat packers and meat processors held major share in the U.S. dry aging beef production in 2015.

In 2015, business clients accounted for over two-thirds of the total revenue generated from sales of dry aging beef in the U.S. Business clients include wholesalers, retailers, hypermarket, supermarkets, restaurants, food service outlets, and grocery shops among others.

The key players profiled in the report are DrybagSTeak, LLC., DeBragga, The Ventura Meat Company, Buckhead beef, Chicago Steak Company, and American Grass Fed Beef.

