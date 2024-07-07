Asia-Pacific Meat Processing Equipment Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2026: Allied Market Research

Asia-Pacific Meat Processing Equipment Market AMR

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Asia-Pacific Meat Processing Equipment Market by Equipment, Application, Meat Type, and Country: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 - 2026,"the market was valued at $3012 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $5936 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Meat is either consumed as a processed meat product or as a component of kitchen-style food preparations. Processed meat is a meat that is modified to improve its taste and shelf life. Processed meat products are gaining ground in popularity and consumption volume in Asia-Pacific. The demand for processed meat is expected to increase due to surge in consumer demand for food products with multifunctional nutrition benefits. Therefore, meat processing equipment are designed based on the specific end-use requirements. In addition, automated food processing equipment has experienced a rise in demand due to increase in focus on production efficiency and cost reduction.

Factors that drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific meat processing equipment market are varied consumer trends toward use of ready-to-eat food products. Moreover, the rise in consumption of meat in different countries such as Japan, Philippines, China, and others also boost the market growth. In addition, rise in income levels and technological advancements are expected to fuel the demand for meat processing equipment over the forecast period. However, high cost of equipment is expected to hamper the growth of the Asia-Pacific meat processing equipment market in the near future. Moreover, growth in focus toward safety while using meat processing equipment is expected to serve as a lucrative opportunity for market growth during the forecast period.

In 2018, the cutting equipment segment accounted for major share in the Asia-Pacific meat processing equipment market. Cutting is often the first operation to be employed in meat processing to separate essential meat & fat portions of the carcass from the non-essential ones. Cutting is often carried out under vacuum conditions to reduce disintegration of the protein content, which allows greater volume of filling in sausages and patties. The cutting equipment segment is expected to maintain its dominance and grow at highest CAGR in the Asia-Pacific meat processing equipment market during the forecast period, as it is the most common processing equipment used in the food industry.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

• China occupied more than two-thirds share of the Asia-Pacific meat processing equipment market in 2018.

• The processed mutton segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• The fresh processed meat segment accounted for around one-fourth share of the market in 2018.

• Vietnam is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by Philippines.

📍𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

The meat processing equipment market in the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing robust growth, fueled by increasing meat consumption, advancements in technology, and the expansion of the food processing industry. This market includes a wide range of equipment used for processing meat, such as cutting, grinding, mixing, marinating, and packaging machinery. The demand for meat processing equipment is driven by the rising population, urbanization, and changing dietary preferences across the region.

📍𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

Several key factors are driving the growth of the meat processing equipment market in the Asia-Pacific region. The increasing demand for processed and packaged meat products, driven by busy lifestyles and the rising popularity of convenience foods, is a major driver. Technological advancements in meat processing equipment, such as automation, precision cutting, and energy-efficient systems, are enhancing productivity and product quality. Additionally, the growing focus on food safety and hygiene standards is prompting meat processing companies to invest in advanced equipment. The expansion of retail chains and the foodservice industry, along with the rise of e-commerce, is also contributing to market growth. Furthermore, there is a trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly processing methods, reflecting the global emphasis on environmental sustainability.

📍𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

The meat processing equipment market in the Asia-Pacific region exhibits significant diversity across different countries. In China, the largest market in the region, there is substantial investment in advanced meat processing technologies to meet the high demand for pork and poultry products. India, with its growing meat consumption and expanding food processing industry, presents considerable opportunities for market growth. Japan's market is characterized by a focus on high-quality, precision processing equipment, driven by stringent food safety regulations and a preference for premium meat products. In Southeast Asian countries like Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia, the market is expanding rapidly due to increasing meat consumption, urbanization, and the growth of the foodservice sector. Each country in the region offers unique opportunities and challenges, influenced by local consumer preferences, regulatory environments, and economic conditions.

📍𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Despite the promising growth prospects, the meat processing equipment market in the Asia-Pacific region faces several challenges. Regulatory compliance with varying food safety standards across countries can be complex and costly. The high initial investment required for advanced processing equipment can be a barrier for small and medium-sized enterprises. Additionally, there are concerns related to the environmental impact of meat processing, such as waste management and energy consumption. However, these challenges also present opportunities for innovation and growth. Companies can focus on developing cost-effective and scalable solutions tailored to the needs of different markets. Emphasizing sustainable practices, such as water and energy-efficient systems, can enhance market appeal. Collaborations with local food processing companies and continuous investment in research and development can further drive market expansion and competitiveness.

The meat processing equipment market in the Asia-Pacific region offers significant growth potential, driven by increasing meat consumption, technological advancements, and the expansion of the food processing industry. By understanding regional nuances and addressing specific market needs, companies can effectively navigate the complexities of this diverse market. Emphasizing innovation, sustainability, and regulatory compliance will be crucial for capturing the growing demand for advanced meat processing equipment in the Asia-Pacific region.

Processed pork is edible meat obtained from the domestic pig and is the most common type of meat consumed in Asia-Pacific. It is highly prized in various Asian cuisines for its high-fat content and pleasant texture. Pork processing can be divided into three broad stages- slaughtering, cutting, and further processing. Cutting is a size reduction operation in which meat is separated from the carcass and cut into smaller portions. It may then be preserved, sold in portions, or sent for further processing. The processed pork segment accounted for the significant share in 2018.

Fresh processed meat comprises meat mixes composed of finely comminuted, minced, or sliced muscle meat with variable fat content. The main characteristic of this group is that all meat and non-meat ingredients are added raw without any prior heat treatment. The fresh processed meat segment accounted for the significant share in the Asia-Pacific meat processing equipment market.

The report provides an extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players such as Marel hf., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Illinois Tool Works Inc. (Hobart), Equipamientos Crnicos, S.L. (Mainca), The Middleby Corporation, JBT Corporation, Siemens AG., Welbilt, Inc., Key Technology, INC., and Heat and Control, Inc.

