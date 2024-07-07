U.S. Food Safety Testing Market to Reach $8.5 Billion by 2030

Food Safety Testing Market

Growth driven by increased food fraud and regulatory compliance, with a 6.7% CAGR from 2021-2030.

"Food safety testing ensures consumer protection and trust in the U.S. food supply," said David Correa, Allied Market Research.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “U.S. food safety testing Market by Type, Food Testing and Technology: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,”

The U.S. Food Safety Testing Market Size was valued at $4.5 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $8.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology segment accounted for nearly half of the total food safety testing market.

Food fraud is committed when food is deliberately altered for financial gains with the intention of deceiving consumers. The food standards agency (FSA) specifies two main types of food frauds namely, sale of food that is unfit and potentially harmful with deliberate mis-description of food.

Increased economically motivated adulteration (EMA), owing to high competition and rise in incidence of food frauds in the country, is the prime factor that boosts the U.S. Food Safety Testing Market Growth during the forecast period.

Various regulations on food safety particularly in the developed economies, growth in instances of food fraud, and rise in economically motivated adulteration (EMA), owing to high competition among food producers, drive the food safety testing market.

However, high cost of food safety testing, complexity in testing techniques, and lack of harmonization of regulations are anticipated to hamper the U.S. Food Safety Testing Industry Growth.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠

Food safety testing in the United States is a critical component of the food supply chain, ensuring that food products are free from contaminants and safe for consumption. This process involves the detection of pathogens, chemical residues, allergens, and other harmful substances in food. Regulatory agencies, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), set stringent standards and protocols to protect public health. Comprehensive food safety testing helps prevent foodborne illnesses, ensures compliance with safety regulations, and maintains consumer confidence in the food industry.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬

Various methods and technologies are employed in food safety testing. Microbiological testing is used to detect pathogens like Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria, which can cause severe foodborne illnesses. Chemical testing identifies pesticide residues, heavy metals, and other chemical contaminants. Allergen testing ensures that food products are free from allergens not declared on the label, preventing allergic reactions in sensitive individuals. Advanced techniques such as Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), and mass spectrometry enhance the accuracy and efficiency of food safety testing.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞

The regulatory framework for food safety in the U.S. is robust, with multiple agencies involved in oversight and enforcement. The FDA oversees the safety of most food products, while the USDA is responsible for meat, poultry, and egg products. The Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) empowers the FDA to focus on preventing food safety issues rather than just responding to them. Compliance with these regulations requires food manufacturers and processors to implement Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) plans, conduct regular testing, and maintain detailed records. Non-compliance can result in recalls, fines, and other legal actions.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

Despite rigorous testing and regulations, challenges in food safety testing persist. Emerging pathogens, globalization of the food supply chain, and the increasing complexity of food products pose ongoing risks. Advances in technology, such as whole genome sequencing and blockchain for traceability, offer promising solutions to these challenges. Continuous improvement in testing methodologies, increased collaboration among regulatory agencies, and public awareness campaigns are crucial for enhancing food safety. As the food industry evolves, maintaining a proactive and adaptive approach to food safety testing will be essential to protect public health and ensure the integrity of the food supply.

In 2020, the processed food segment was the leading revenue contributor to the U.S. food safety testing market. The processed food segment includes numerous processed products, such as infant formula, packaged food, wine, bakery & confectionery, and other processed food products; hence, there is a large possibility for food adulteration.

The report emphasizes on different types. By type, the U.S. food safety testing market is classified into pathogen, genetically modified organism (GMO), chemical & toxin, and others. Depending on food tested, the market is categorized into meat & meat product, dairy & dairy products, cereal, grain, & pulse, processed food, and other ingredients. According to different technologies used for food safety testing, the market is segmented into agar culturing, PCR-based assay, immunoassay-based, and others.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• By type, the Pathogen segment dominated the market in 2020 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

• By food tested, Meat and Meat Product is anticipated to fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

• By technology, PCR-based Assay segment dominated the market in 2020 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

The players operating in the U.S. food safety testing market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their U.S. Food Safety Testing Market Share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players operating in the U.S. Food Safety Testing Market Analysis include- ALS Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bureau Veritas SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group Plc, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., PCAS Labs, SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and TUV SUD AG.

