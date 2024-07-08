Food Enzymes Market is projected to surpass US$6.882 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.76%
The food enzymes market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.76% from US$4.078 billion in 2022 to US$6.882 billion by 2029.
The food enzymes market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.76% from US$4.078 billion in 2022 to US$6.882 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the food enzymes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.76% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$6.882 billion by 2029.
Food enzymes are enzymes that are safe for human consumption. The food industry uses them in the manufacturing process to improve the quality and safety of food as well as process efficiency. They are extensively employed in the production, handling, preparing, and treating of numerous food items. Food enzymes are essential for processing food in every way, from starch to protein. They are also used to improve the raw material processing used in the fermentation of dairy and alcohol. Another notable industry where enzymes are used is baking.
Further, the market is expanding because of increased demand for healthy food who prefer a good lifestyle. People will increasingly look for better foods that have a high content of vitamins and digestive enzymes. Moreover, the amount of alcohol consumed by people has increased which it led to increased use of food enzymes in the drinks production sector. They are used in the wine manufacturing industry for refining fluids, quickening juice production and removing unwanted particles from the fluid.
Moreover, busier lifestyles have led to an increase in the demand for ready-to-eat meals and fast food. In addition, food industries utilize such enzymes to preserve dairy products, soften dough when making bread, and make processed meats more juicy These factors in processed foods are also indicators of their demand trends and hence food enzymes are in demand. Enzymes reduce time and resource use in production processes, making food processing more efficient and cheaper. Modern-day demands for more food using less resources are also pertinent for that matter.
The global food enzymes market, by process type, is divided into three types - Amylase, protease, and lipase. Amylase, a commonly used enzyme in the baking industry to degrade starch into simpler sugars, is applied to improve the texture of bread which makes it stay longer. When lactose is split into glucose and galactose by the enzyme known as lactase individuals who are unable to tolerate lactose can eat milk products since this process helps them digest these foods better. The escalating pressure from consumers for higher-quality processed food underscores the significance of carbohydrates not only in food processing but also in fresh preservation sectors. People also depend on technological advancements for the advancement of this sector. Advancements in mass production, purification or enzyme isolation techniques have enabled producers to include carbohydrates in their foods.
The global food enzymes market, by source, is divided into three types - Microorganisms, plants, and animals. Microbial enzymes are known to work over a wide range of pH levels and temperatures. They are mostly obtained from bacteria, fungi, or yeasts. Because of this, they are extremely versatile and fit for a range of food processing environments. Microbial proteases, for example, are extensively employed in the manufacturing of cheese, and microbial amylases are essential to the creation of baked products, such as bread and pastries. Additionally, technological advancements have made it possible to culture these microbes in large fermentation tanks, thereby cutting costs and enhancing expandability. This means that they can produce large quantities of food enzymes to meet demand in the fast-growing processed foods industry.
The global food enzymes market, by application, is divided into four types - Beverages, processed food, dairy products, and others. Enzymes also play an important role in processed foods, which helps in enhancing the food texture and taste and also speed up production. For instance, the fermentation of bread is hastened through the use of enzymes, quickening the cheese curdling process. Food processing is still dominated by manufactured food and thus the need for enzymes that improve productivity and quality of the final product has continued to increase. This area is also significantly influenced by regulatory issues. Enzymes to be used in food processing must be produced in compliance with strict regulations formulated by related authorities to ensure their safety.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the global food enzymes market during the forecasted period. Consumers in the US prefer fast service and more options when it comes to what they eat. This has resulted in the rapid growth of food processing plants there hence the demand for food enzymes. This is a result of the huge market for enzymes that improve the quality of food, increase the shelf life, and increase its nutritive value. This focus on innovation has led to an environment that is producing new types of improved food enzymes; all around them are phrases that describe how such products can be made better. This gives them a competitive edge over other regions in world food markets due to it being something they specialize in.
The research includes several key players from the global food enzymes market, such as Amway, AB Enzymes, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, DSM, Novozymes, Megazyme, Biocatalysts, Dupont, Amano Enzyme Inc., and Kerry Inc.
The market analytics report segments the global food enzymes market using the following criteria:
• By Type
o Amylase
o Protease
o Lipase
• By Source
o Microorganisms
o Plants
o Animals
• By Application
o Beverages
o Processed Food
o Dairy Products
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Indonesia
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Amway
• AB Enzymes
• Advanced Enzyme Technologies
• DSM
• Novozymes
• Megazyme
• Biocatalysts
• Dupont
• Amano Enzyme Inc.
• Kerry Inc.
