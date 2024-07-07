Air Brake System Market at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2024-2030) - Exactitude Consultancy

Air Brake System Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principal locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Air Brake System industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation

The global air brake system market is projected to grow from USD 2.78 Billion in 2020 to USD 4.03 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.



Knorr-Bremse AG, WABCO Holdings Inc. (Acquired by ZF Friedrichshafen AG), Haldex AB, Meritor, Inc., Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC, Nabtesco Corporation, Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd., TSE Brakes, Inc., Wabtec Corporation, MGM Brakes, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Sorl Auto Parts, Inc., Haldex Brake Products Corporation, Hino Motors, Ltd., MEI Corporation, HALDEX India Private Limited, ELGi Equipments Limited, ELGi Equipments Limited (India), Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC.

February 2022: Knorr-Bremse AG launched a long-term framework of a deal with Alstom to provide brake systems, entry, and climate control solutions for large transportation projects. Traditionally, the business will provide electro-pneumatic braking systems, such as track brakes, sanding systems, PistonSupply ecologically oil-free compressors, SysControl electronic brake control systems, and the Flex Control flexible brake control unit.

The air brake system market is segmented based on vehicle type, component type, technology type, and region. By vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs), Medium Commercial Vehicles (MCVs), Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), and Buses. By component, the market is bifurcated into Compressor, Governor, Storage Tank, Air Dryer, Foot Valve, Brake Chamber, and Slack Adjuster. By break type, the market is bifurcated into Air Drum brakes, Air Disc Brakes. By technology, the market is bifurcated into Hydraulic Air Brake Systems, Pneumatic Air Brake Systems, and Electro-Pneumatic Air Brake Systems.



Air Disc Brake

Air Drum Brake



Hydraulic Air Brake System

Pneumatic Air Brake System

Electro-Pneumatic Air Brake System



North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)



Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)



Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)



South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa).



The research includes historical data from 2019 to 2024 and forecasts to 2030, making the reports an invaluable resource for industry managers, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and others looking for key industry data in easily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



The global air brake system market is projected to grow from USD 2.78 Billion in 2020 to USD 4.03 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.



