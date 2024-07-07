Automotive Plastic Additives Market is projected to reach USD 12.30 billion by 2029 – Exactitude Consultancy

Automotive Plastic Additives Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principal locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Automotive Plastic Additives industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation

Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Automotive Plastic Additives Market

The global automotive plastic additives market size was valued at USD 6.49 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12.30 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 7.36% from 2022 to 2029.



Hitachi Limited, Siemens AG, Trimble, Inc., Wabtec Corporation, Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Nokia Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Atos Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Tech Mahindra Limited, Calamp Corp.

May 17, 2023 – By utilising the findings of 3D sensing of the surrounding vehicle environment, Hitachi Astemo, Ltd. created an autonomous driving technology that aids in safely and smoothly passing by incoming cars on tight highways and in other scenarios. Utilising 3D sensing data from new stereo cameras with enhanced cost advantages, Hitachi Astemo sought to increase its cost competitiveness.

May 16, 2023 – Innovator in cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) application data discovery, continuous monitoring, and security, and a solution to the rising shadow data issue, Polar Security was bought by IBM.

The market for automotive plastic additives is primarily driven by the rising demand for lightweight automobiles. To decrease vehicle weight, improve fuel economy, and lower emissions, the automobile industry uses lightweight materials including plastics and composites. The need for automotive plastic additives that can enhance the strength, use, and processing of plastics has increased as a result of this. The automobile sector is using plastics increasingly frequently due to their low cost, adaptability, and simplicity of processing. The need for automotive plastic additives that may enhance the qualities of plastics, such as their strength, durability, and processing, has increased as a result of this.



Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicle



Exterior Application

Interior Application

Under the Hood

Electronics & Electrical



North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)



Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)



Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)



South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa).



The global automotive plastic additives market size was valued at USD 6.49 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12.30 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 7.36% from 2022 to 2029.



