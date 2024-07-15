Prime Day Special: INNOCN Offers Exclusive Savings on the 49 Inch Ultrawide Monitor
Experience Enhanced Productivity and Visual Excellence with Prime Day SavingsSHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INNOCN is excited to announce a special Prime Day offer on the popular INNOCN 49 C1G Ultrawide Monitor, providing users with significant savings and enhanced productivity features.
For a limited time during Prime Day, from July 16th to July 17th, 2024, customers can purchase the INNOCN 49 C1G Ultrawide Monitor at a discounted price of $599.99, down from its regular price of $749.99. This offer includes an additional 5% discount with the code 49C1GUMT, making it an exceptional value for users seeking advanced visual performance and connectivity options.
The INNOCN 49 C1G features a premium VA panel with double FHD 1080p resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio, delivering expansive visuals ideal for content creation and gaming. It supports versatile connectivity options including USB Type C, DP, HDMI ports, and USB C power delivery (65W), ensuring seamless integration with laptops, MacBooks, phones, tablets, and gaming consoles like the Switch, PS5/4/3, and XBOX Series.
Technologically advanced, the monitor incorporates Adaptive-Sync and HDR 400 technology for smooth, high-contrast visuals with precise color accuracy covering 99% sRGB. It meets Display HDR 400 standards, guaranteeing exceptional image quality and immersive viewing experiences.
Designed with user comfort in mind, the 1800R curvature reduces eye fatigue while enhancing immersion. The monitor also supports PIP/PBP split-screen technology, allowing multitasking from multiple input sources simultaneously, thereby maximizing productivity.
Don’t miss out on this exclusive opportunity to elevate your setup with the INNOCN 49 C1G Ultrawide Monitor at a special Prime Day price. For more information and to explore all our amazing deals, please visit the INNOCN amazon shop now!
About INNOCN
Founded in 2014, INNOCN's mission is to create elite monitors that deliver the best viewing
experience. Leveraging extensive expertise in product design and visual display, INNOCN
continually advances the monitor market with cutting-edge technology and innovation.
For more information, visit https://www.innocn.com
