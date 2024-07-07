PHILIPPINES, July 7 - Press Release

July 4, 2024 Bong Go's support for grassroots sports development pitches new dreams for Sta. Josefa, Agusan del Sur's young softball enthusiasts Imagine a field where every grain of sand tells a story of potential and where every swing is a stretch towards greatness. In Sta. Josefa, Agusan del Sur, this is not just imagination--it has become reality with the support of Senator Christopher "Bong" Go and the government. With a visionary leap, Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, turned a simple plea into a powerful push for the future of sports in a small town. It all began with a request from Vice Mayor Richard Plaza, who reached out to Go for financial support for the local softball team, which had been making it work with worn-out equipment. Understanding the role of sports in fostering resilience and teamwork among children, Go did not just see a team in need. He saw a future that could be shaped with the right tools for a brighter future. With Go's support, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) approved additional financial aid, ensuring that the young athletes of Sayon Central Elementary would no longer have to sideline their potential due to inadequate resources. New sports equipment arrived, bringing new life to the team's practice sessions. The equipment came as a symbol of renewed hope, promising to help the children swing not just for bases but for their bigger dreams. Go reiterated his belief in sports as a crucial element of personal development and nation-building. His ongoing advocacy, embodied in his legislative work and compassionate brand of public service, continues to champion the idea that access to sports can indeed positively alter the trajectory of young lives. Go played a pivotal role in authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470, which led to the creation of the National Academy of Sports (NAS). Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, offering a dual path for student-athletes to excel in their sports and academic endeavors. Moreover, Go principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act, which recently passed the Senate on its third and final reading. This proposed legislation aims to institutionalize a structured national sports competition that promotes sports from the grassroots to the national level by providing a platform for aspiring athletes to compete and represent their communities. Recognizing the critical need for sufficient funding in the sports sector, the senator emphasized his successful efforts to secure an increased budget for sports programs as Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee to significantly improve Filipino athletes' preparation, training, and competitive performance in the international stage, as well as launch effective programs to cultivate the talents of young and aspiring sports enthusiasts in the grassroots. Go has been a vocal advocate for integrating sports as a pathway to deter youth from illegal drugs and to promote overall wellness. He connects his advocacy for sports to broader health outcomes, noting, "Physically fit, parati tayong nag-e-exercise maiiwasan po yung problema sa mental. Malaking bagay po yon." "Kaya sa kabataan, get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs, to keep healthy and fit!," he said. Through these initiatives, Go continues to support Filipino athletes, ensuring they receive the recognition and assistance they deserve as they strive for excellence in their chosen field. "Isang beses lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kaya anumang tulong ang pwede nating ibigay sa kapwa, o anumang karangalan ang pwede nating ialay sa bansa, ay gawin at ibigay na natin ngayon," he said. "Patuloy akong susuporta at magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," ended Go, who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for those in need.