PHILIPPINES, July 7 - Press Release

July 5, 2024 Bong Go's Malasakit Team boosts recovery and delivers support to more than a thousand struggling residents of Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team visited Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija, on Thursday, July 4, to distribute assistance to 1,500 disadvantaged residents in partnership with Mayor Myca Elizabeth Vergara. "Alam kong napakahirap ng panahon ngayon. Andito ang aking Malasakit Team para makatulong kami sa inyo, makapagbigay ng solusyon sa inyong problema, at makapag-iwan ng kasiyahan sa inyong mga mukha. Masaya na rin kami na nakangiti rin kayong uuwi sa inyong mga bahay," said Go, adopted son of Nueva Ecija. The relief activity was held at Our Lady of Fatima University, where his Malasakit Team distributed snacks, vitamins, masks, basketballs, volleyballs, and shirts to the struggling residents. The senator likewise gave shoes and a mobile phone to select recipients. Through the collaborative efforts of Senator Go and the local government of Cabanatuan City, they provided financial assistance to each beneficiary to help alleviate the adverse impacts of economic challenges. Meanwhile, as the Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go offered assistance to Cabanatueños who may need hospital care. He encouraged them to visit the Malasakit Centers at Eduardo L. Joson Memorial Hospital and Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center (PJGMRMC), both in Cabanatuan City and Talavera General Hospital in Talavera, where they may conveniently avail of medical assistance from the government. A brainchild of Go, the Malasakit Center is designed for poor and indigent patients to be a one-stop shop for their medical-related assistance from concerned agencies. The 165 established Malasakit Centers have so far benefitted approximately ten million patients nationwide, according to the Department of Health. Go is the principal author and sponsor of the Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act. Advocating for a better health sector in the country, Go sponsored a measure in the Senate to increase the bed capacity of DR. PJGMRMC from 400 to 1,000 beds. Meanwhile, as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go also supported various projects in the city, including the construction of Metal Casting Center inside Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology (NEUST) Sumacab Campus, the construction of two multipurpose buildings, and the rehabilitation of roads in Barangays Nabao, Rizdelis, and Talipapa. For the rest of the province, Go backed the funding of road rehabilitations in Talavera, Aliaga, Cabiao, Cuyapo, Gabaldon, Gapan City, General Tinio, Guimba, Pantabangan, Talugtug, and Zaragoza; and the construction of multipurpose buildings in Gabaldon, Llanera, Quezon, Science City of Muñoz, Sta. Rosa, and Zaragoza. He also supported the construction of flood control structures in General Tinio, Guimba, Llanera, Lupao, Quezon, San Antonio, and Zaragoza; the construction of evacuation centers in General Mamerto Natividad; and the acquisition of a dump truck for Carranglan. "Mga kababayan ko dito sa Cabanatuan, mayroon lang akong sasabihin sa inyo. Minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa tao, sa ating kapitbahay ay gawin na po natin ang kabutihan ngayon. Dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito," encouraged Go, also known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor. "Ako po na inyong Senador Bong Go ay patuloy po na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po 'yan sa Diyos," he concluded.