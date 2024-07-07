Derby Barracks / Burglary / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:24A5003480
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 7/6/24 at approximately 1336 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bonneau Rd Albany, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Burglary, and Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Kyle Doherty
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
ACCUSED: William Doherty
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/6/24, at approximately 1336 hours, the State Police received a report of a domestic assault, burglary, and the use of a firearm at a residence on Bonneau Rd in the town of Albany. The State Police and a Deputy from the Orleans County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene and interviewed all parties involved. No individuals involved were shot or seriously injured. It was determined Kyle Doherty had engaged in an assault and breaking into a residence. It was also determined William Doherty had fired a firearm in an unsafe manner. Kyle was arrested for 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Burglary and transported to the Derby Barracks. Kyle was subsequently released with a citation. William Doherty was cited to appear in court for Reckless Endangerment.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/8/24 at 1230 pm
COURT: Orleans
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.