Cargill Dunlop workers end 41-day strike with ratified agreement: Members of UFCW Local 175 will return to work

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, July, 6, 2024, the 960 unionized employees at Cargill Dunlop in Guelph ratified a new collective agreement after 41 days on the picket line. The workers, represented by Local 175 of the United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW), began strike action after turning down a deal on May 26, 2024.



“In our Union, the power is in the hands of our members through their democratic vote, and the members at Cargill Dunlop used their vote to make their voices heard,” said Kelly Tosato, President of UFCW Local 175.

“It is a tough decision to go on strike and it can be an even more difficult decision to end a strike. But these members took a stand against a huge corporation and they should be proud of their strength and courage.”

As members begin to go back on Monday and the plant restarts, full hours may not be immediately available for all members. As such, the Union will continue pro-rated strike pay for the first week for those not receiving full hours immediately.

This agreement contains wage increases totalling $3.75 per hour over the course of the agreement, which includes $2 per hour in the first year. That $2 will be paid retroactive for all hours worked, including overtime, since January 1, 2024. In addition, members receive a contract renewal incentive payment in the form of a $500 lump sum.

Dental coverage improves to $2,000 per year, and members also benefit from the removal of lifetime caps on a number of dental services.

Short Term Disability (STD) now has a maximum of 70% and will provide up to $143 more per week. This means members can receive up to $668 per week while on STD leave.

Bereavement leave entitlement for members will now be five days, up from four, for the death of a spouse, child, or parent.

The nearly 1,000 members of UFCW Local 175 at the Cargill Dunlop plant took to the picket lines at 12:01 a.m. on May 27, 2024, after rejecting a previously negotiated settlement by 82%. The strike vote, held in April, had 99% support from the members.

With approximately 1,500 head of cattle processed every day at Cargill Dunlop, the members of UFCW Local 175 in the facility are an integral part of the food supply chain in this province and beyond.

