46th Independence Message: Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Labour & Immigration. MCILI

46th INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY MESSAGE FROM MINISTRY OF COMMERCE, INDUSTRY, LABOUR & IMMIGRATION (MCILI)

From: Honourable Harry Kuma, Permanent Secretary, and all staff of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Labour & Immigration.

To: His Excellency, The Governor General, Hon. Prime Minister, GNUT Government, Opposition Leader, Independent Leader, Honiara City Mayor, Provincial Leaders, Chiefs and all good citizens of Solomon Islands.

We wish to extend anniversary greetings to everyone on the 46th anniversary of our nationhood. On this auspicious occasion, we also wish to recognize the commitment, dedication and partnership between the Ministry of Commerce and leaders of our churches, chiefs, elders and leaders of our communities for their support in our outreach programs to the mass of our populace for sustainable livelihoods and lifestyles in their respective surroundings.

We are also indebted to members of the private sector, our development partners, non-government organizations (NGOs) and other stakeholders for their continuous support and contributions to the growth and development of our Solomon Islands, among other things, for broadening of the basis of our nation for peace and prosperity of our citizen, investors and friends.

As we celebrate our national day, let us not forget that there are still challenges and uncertainties that hang over us and that only a combined effort can help us control and address these national issues for the benefit of our good people. Let us work hand in hand to ensuring Solomon Islands is a safe place for all Solomon Islanders, guests, visitors, and more importantly our future generations by upholding the sovereign laws of our beloved nation, whilst striving for development in unity and peace.

Congratulations and happy celebrations everyone.

GOD BLESS SOLOMON ISLANDS