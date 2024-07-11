Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Petrochemical Worker who now has Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer in Louisiana to Call the Gori Law Firm for Top Financial Compensation Results

"If your husband or dad is a petrochemical plant worker with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana, call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss compensation. ” — Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW ORLEANS , LOUISIANA , USA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to the family of a petrochemical worker with just diagnosed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana to call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 to discuss financial compensation. The Gori Law Firm is one of the nation's largest law firms focused on representing people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer and they do have an office in New Orleans. We need to also mention the Gori Law Firm has decades worth of experience assisting chemical plant and oil refinery workers nationwide and in Louisiana.

The group says, "Louisiana has over 150 petrochemical plants, 15 refineries and tens of thousands of employees who work at these types of workplaces and it's been like this for decades. Asbestos was used at these types of facilities up until the early 1980s, and there were no prohibitions about asbestos exposure until that time. There are still chemical plants and oil refineries in Louisiana that contain asbestos, but workers are supposed to avoid exposure. It was not like this before 1983.

"If your husband or dad is a petrochemical plant worker with just diagnosed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana, please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss compensation. The Gori Law Firm has our endorsement and our recommendation for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana." www.gorilaw.com

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana. www.gorilaw.com