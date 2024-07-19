The Gringos to Release Powerful Anthem "Statesman" Addressing Border Crisis and Leadership

"Where are the Statesmen? Where are the true of heart?"

SANDWICH, MA, USA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gringos announced the release of their latest single, "Statesman," a poignant reflection on the pressing issues surrounding the nation's borders and the dire need for genuine leadership. Written by Alan Harkrader and originally recorded in 2007 under the helm of Grammy Award-winning producer Billy Williams, "Statesman" resurfaces with updated lyrics to resonate with today's political landscape.

The song delves into the gravity of border security, highlighting the complexities of immigration, drug trafficking, and national security. With hauntingly evocative lyrics, "Statesman" calls for accountability and action from those in positions of power, urging for a return to statesmanship and integrity in governance.

Key Points:

1. Message: "Statesman" addresses the urgent need for decisive leadership amidst border

challenges, emphasizing the repercussions of porous borders on national sovereignty

Original Recording: Produced in 2007 by Billy Williams, "Statesman" was shelved until now,

as its themes remain ever relevant

Relevance: Alan Harkrader's foresight in revisiting and updating the song's lyrics under

scores the enduring relevance of border issues.

Collaboration: Harkrader's long-standing partnership with Billy Williams dates back to 1966,

solidifying a creative bond that has endured through the decades.

"Statesman" will be available on all major streaming platforms, accompanied by a lyric video on YouTube. The Gringos invite listeners to engage with the song's powerful message and join the conversation on the nation's border policies.

For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact:

Info4.gringos@gmail.com

About The Gringos: The Gringos, renowned for their socially conscious music, blend rock, folk, and Americana to craft compelling narratives that resonate with audiences worldwide. With a legacy of meaningful storytelling, The Gringos continue to captivate listeners with their thought-provoking lyrics and soulful melodies.

Statesman