Special Representative of the Chinese Government on European Affairs Wu Hongbo Visits Latvia

On July 5, 2024, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on European Affairs Wu Hongbo visited Latvia. He met with Foreign Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister of Latvia Ivars Liepnieks and Parliamentary Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia Dace Melbārde, and consulted with DirectorGeneral for Bilateral Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia Katarina Plātere.

Wu said that China and Latvia have a deep traditional friendship. Over the past 33 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, bilateral relations have developed steadily, with steadily growing economic and trade exchanges and continuously expanding practical cooperation areas. China is ready to work with Latvia, based on mutual respect and equality, to strengthen exchanges, enhance communication, advance cooperation, and promote sound and stable development of China-Latvia and China-Europe relations.

Latvia reaffirmed its firm commitment to the one-China policy, and expressed that it attaches great importance to developing relations with China, and is willing to, guided by the principle of mutual respect, strengthen high-level exchanges and enhance mutual understanding with China, promote cooperation in economy and trade, people-to-people and cultural exchanges as well as multilateral fields, and support the strengthening of dialogue and cooperation between Europe and China.

The two sides also had an exchange of views on international and regional hotspot issues of mutual interest and concern.