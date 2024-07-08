SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL - Discover Italy with low environmental impact experiences
Recognizing the impact of tourism and the role of individual choices in enhancing travel sustainability, here CiaoFlorence strategy to minimize CO2 emissions.FLORENCE, ITALY, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CiaoFlorence, a company specializing in experiences throughout Florence and Italy, proudly announces its green commitment to creating unique activities. Since the company's founding, this ambitious project has been pursued, representing a significant path towards sustainable tourism.
Recognizing the environmental impact of tourism and the crucial role of individual choices in enhancing travel sustainability, fostering greener practices, and developing tours that minimize CO2 emissions are essential. In light of this premise, CiaoFlorence is committed to reducing this impact through its innovative green strategy.
Environmentally friendly transport
CiaoFlorence collaborates with Giotto Bus, one of Italy's largest bus companies, which owns 40 mostly Euro 6 buses, the lowest CO2 emission buses, in line with European directives. Whenever possible, CiaoFlorence minimizes road transport in its tours. For instance, the Full Day Cinque Terre Tour is conducted mainly by train, reducing environmental impact and providing customers with a unique experience.
Zero-emission experiences
The walking tour around Florence's historical center provides an immersive art and history experience, allowing clients to discover the city's beauty without polluting transportation. This tour demonstrates the company's longstanding dedication to environmental sustainability. This focus is further demonstrated by the launch of new tours, such as the E-bike experience, which allows clients to swiftly access hidden areas and explore the surrounding hills while enjoying panoramic views without any emissions.
Recycling materials
CiaoFlorence has started a small revolution by addressing the use of disposable earphones during guided tours. The company is replacing single-use earbuds with special ones that do not require insertion into the ear to avoid waste. These innovative earpieces may be reused numerous times, reducing waste while providing a clean and delightful experience for customers.
Digital as an eco-friendly strategy
CiaoFlorence is a digitally oriented company that leverages technology to provide creative and cutting-edge services. The recent launch of its new app emphasizes and deepens this objective. Being a digital company not only gives CiaoFlorence a strong online presence, but also represents a significant step toward environmental sustainability.
CiaoFlorence's comprehensive commitment spans all company areas, keeping it ahead of the competition while positively impacting the planet and people. This approach improves service efficiency and accessibility, demonstrates a concrete commitment to environmental sustainability, reduces ecological impact, and contributes to a greener future, embodying their business ethic in practice.
If you want to know more about our tours and experiences catalog, do not hesitate to reach out to us at +39 055 354 044, or write to info@ciaoflorence.it for personalized advice and requests. Our team will be happy to assist you in designing the perfect itinerary to make your dream holiday come true!
