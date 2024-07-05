Signing ceremony of new cooperation documents between Tajikistan and China and press conference

TAJIKISTAN, July 5 - Following the meeting and negotiations of the highest level between Tajikistan and China, the ceremony of signing and exchanging new documents of cooperation was held in the Palace of the Nation.

A total of 29 important documents regulating relations between the two countries in various fields were signed in the presence and with the participation of the heads of state.

First, the Heads of State Emomali Rahmon and Xi Jinping signed the Joint Statement of the Republic of Tajikistan and the People's Republic of China on the further deepening of comprehensive strategic relations in a new phase.

In particular, the Memorandum of Understanding on the exchange of cooperation between the People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan and the Communist Party of China;

Letters of exchange on strengthening the cooperation in the field of human resources development between Tajikistan and China in the area of renewable energy within the framework of the Global Development Initiative;

Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Service of Execution under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Supreme Court of the People's Republic of China;

Agreement between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Education of the People's Republic of China on mutual recognition and equivalence of qualification documents, scientific degrees and scientific titles;

Agreement between the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technologies of the People's Republic of China;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Trade of the People's Republic of China on new energy minerals;

Memorandum of Understanding on strengthening the cooperation for the purpose of development and facilitating the implementation of the Global Development Initiative between the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan and the State Agency for the Development of International Cooperation of China;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan and the State Agency for the Development of International Cooperation of China on the promotion of grant projects in the field of infrastructure;

Interagency Agreement on economic development between the Department of International Relations of the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China and the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan;

Memorandum of Understanding on the development of investment cooperation in the field of new energy between the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China;

Letters of exchange on conducting the feasibility study for the construction of a multi-level interchange in the city of Dushanbe;

Agreement on the provision of grant assistance between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the People's Republic of China;

Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan and China Media Group (CMG);

Agreement on the promotion and mutual protection of investments between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the People's Republic of China;

Protocol between the Food Safety Committee under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China on phytosanitary requirements for the export of fresh dates from the Republic of Tajikistan;

Memorandum of Understanding on import and export quarantine of animals and plants between the Food Safety Committee under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China;

Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Committee of Television and Radio under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the State Directorate of Radio and Television of the People's Republic of China in the field of television and radio broadcasting;

Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Tourism Development Committee under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China on facilitating group trips of Chinese tourists to the Republic of Tajikistan;

Memorandum of Understanding between the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan and the National Press and Publication Administration of China on the translation and publication of works of classics;

Memorandum of Understanding between the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan and the Xinjiang Academy of Agricultural Sciences of the People's Republic of China;

Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of e-commerce between the Agency for Innovation and Digital Technologies under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China;

Cooperation Agreement between the Agency for Innovation and Digital Technologies under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Industry and Information of the People's Republic of China;

Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Service for State Control of Work Safety in Industry and Mining under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the National Administration for Work Safety in Mining under the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the People's Republic of China;

Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the International University of Foreign Languages ​​of Tajikistan named after Sotim Ulughzoda and the Ministry of Education of the People's Republic of China;

Memorandum of Understanding on mutual cooperation between the National Information Agency of Tajikistan "Khovar" and the "Renmin Ribao" newspaper of China;

Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the National Information Agency of Tajikistan "Khovar" and China Media Group (CMG);

Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the "Safina Television" State Institution and China Media Group (CMG);

Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the "Jahonnamo" State Institution and China Media Group (CMG).

After the ceremony of signing documents, Honorable Emomali Rahmon and Honorable Xi Jinping held a press conference, during which they assessed as good and effective the results of the meetings and negotiations between Tajikistan and China.