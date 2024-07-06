Spice Island Beach Resort Resumes Full Operations After Hurricane Beryl
EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the leading resorts in the Caribbean, Spice Island Beach Resort in Grenada, resumed full operations following the passage of Hurricane Beryl, which devastated Grenada’s dependencies, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, earlier in the week.
The locally owned, luxury all-inclusive resort, which sits directly on the island’s award-winning Grand Anse Beach, was spared much of the devastating impact of the storm and like many of the hotels and resorts on island returned to business in quick order.
Janelle Hopkin, President and Managing Director of Spice Island Beach Resort, said, “We are extremely grateful to be able to report that there was minimal impact to the property, and all of our guests weathered the storm with us safely,” adding that they were well cared for by team members who remained on property during the Category 4 storm.
Hopkin commended her team of hospitality professionals for their “extraordinary dedication,” ensuring the safety and comfort of guests during the storm and for the speed with which they have restored the resort to a state of readiness.
Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport reopened swiftly and has resumed full operations, and major airlines are returning.
Hopkin noted that while Grenada returns to the business of tourism, government leaders, tourism stakeholders and residents have been working tirelessly to reach communities hardest hit by the hurricane as they face the challenging and long-term task of rebuilding and recovery. “Grenadians and Caribbean people are resilient, and all hands are on deck to ensure that with a united response our communities are restored stronger than ever,” said Hopkin.
For more information about Grenada’s only locally owned AAA Five Diamond All-Inclusive Luxury resort, visit www.spiceislandbeachresort.com.
Sheldon Keens-Douglas, Commercial Director
