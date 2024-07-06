CBP temporarily suspends CBP One™ processing at Brownsville, Hidalgo Ports of Entry for 48 hours due to expected inclement weather

BROWNSVILLE, Texas - The Ports of Brownsville and Hidalgo will temporarily suspend CBP One™ appointment processing on Sunday, July 7, 2024, and Monday, July 8, 2024, out of an abundance of caution due to expected inclement weather.

Individuals with confirmed CBP One™ appointments for Sunday, July 7 or Monday, July 8 in Brownsville and Hidalgo will be permitted to present themselves at a different time on Saturday, July 6 or Tuesday, July 7 through the end of the week. Severe weather may necessitate further changes to operations. CBP will communicate with impacted stakeholders and the traveling links, and operating status information can be found on www.cbp.gov and https://bwt.cbp.gov/.

U.S. immigration laws remain strict, and the border is not open to unlawful migration. Noncitizens who cross the southern border unlawfully or without authorization will generally be ineligible for asylum, absent exceptionally compelling circumstances and unless they are excepted by the Proclamation.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) - another agency of the Department of Homeland Security - advises that individuals in the storm’s potential path should closely monitor the weather, follow directions from local officials, and evacuate immediately if told to do so.



Download the FEMA mobile app to receive real-time weather alerts and local emergency shelters in your area. Preparedness information can be found on Ready.gov and Listo.gov.