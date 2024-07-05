High-level meetings and negotiations between Tajikistan and China

TAJIKISTAN, July 5 - Discussion of issues of further development and expansion of cooperation between Tajikistan and China began at a special meeting of the Heads of State and continued at an expanded meeting with participation of delegations of the two sides.

First, the President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, welcomed the high-ranking guest - the President of the People's Republic of China, Honorable Xi Jinping, and the official delegation of the neighboring country to Tajikistan.

"We see in you, Mr. Chairman, a loyal friend and reliable partner of our people. The meeting of good neighbors and old friends is always a great and joyful event for us", - the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon stated at the beginning of the conversation.

The parties expressed their satisfaction with the steady increase in the volume of trade between the countries, which continues at a high speed.

During the meeting, the issues of expanding cooperation in commercial and economic spheres, investment and other sectors beneficial for both sides were discussed.

The further growth of Chinese investment in the fields of industry, energy, transport, agricultural sector, digitization of the economy and artificial intelligence was considered necessary.

It was emphasized with satisfaction that the cooperation between twin cities and regions of the two countries has reached a qualitatively new level.

Today, more than 700 companies with Chinese capital operate in Tajikistan in various sectors of industry, including mining and processing of minerals.

Localization of the production of "green technologies", in particular, electric cars, solar panels and smart electric grids, was named as another promising area of ​​cooperation.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the development of relations in the fields of education, including the allocation of scholarships for Tajik students, health care, pharmaceuticals, cultural and humanitarian relations and other areas of cooperation.

It was proposed to hold Days of Chinese Culture in Tajikistan and Days of Tajik Culture in China.

During the meeting, the high-level cooperation of the countries within the framework of international organizations, especially the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, was highlighted.

The parties expressed their readiness to further strengthen joint work on combating terrorism, extremism, separatism, manifestations of religious radicalism, cross-border organized crime, including drug trafficking, as well as in the field of information security.

It should be said that over the past twenty years, Tajikistan has actively and consistently participated in the formation of the global water and climate agenda.

In this context, it was expressed gratitude to China for the continuous support of Tajikistan's global initiatives related to water.

At the end of the meeting, the Leader of the Nation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, wished Xi Jinping a pleasant stay in Tajikistan.