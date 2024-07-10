WP Lighthouse Details Its Expansive Publishing and Marketing Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- WP Lighthouse, a leading publishing and marketing company based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is excited to announce a significant expansion of its services. With ten years of experience guiding authors to success, the company is now a multi-faceted powerhouse for both print and digital book marketing.
“We’ve established ourselves as trusted partners for authors seeking comprehensive marketing solutions,” says Chris Jaguines, the owner of WP Lighthouse, “and this expansion allows us to offer an even wider array of services to help them achieve their publishing goals.”
WP Lighthouse has a team of skilled publishing and digital marketing professionals, dedicated to providing authors with a comprehensive approach to marketing their books. According to their executives, their expanded services encompass:
● Strategic marketing plans: Tailored plans that leverage both print and digital channels to reach target audiences and maximize book sales.
● Expert editorial services: From developmental editing to copyediting, the company ensures polished and compelling manuscripts.
● Eye-catching book designs: Creating captivating covers and layouts that capture attention and enhance reader experience.
● Digital marketing expertise: Employing cutting-edge techniques like search engine optimization (SEO) and social media marketing to drive online visibility.
● Publicity and outreach: Securing book reviews, interviews, and media placements to expand reach and build brand awareness.
● Distribution and sales support: Navigating the intricacies of both print and digital distribution channels.
The Indiana-based company projects that it understands the ever-evolving publishing landscape and is committed to adapting its strategies to ensure the authors’ books reach their intended audience and stay ahead of the curve. Their dedication to client success is evident in their proven track record of helping authors achieve their publishing dreams.
Led by a team of publishing and digital marketing experts, WP Lighthouse offers high-quality and dependable services, from manuscript editing to book design, digital marketing campaigns, and distribution support. For inquiries, contact 888-668-2459 or email support@wplighthouse.com.
