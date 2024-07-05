Submit Release
MPD Searching for a Suspect and Vehicle in a Northeast Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect and vehicle in a burglary of an establishment in Northeast.

 

On Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at approximately 1:18 a.m., the victim reported their establishment in the 500 block of H Street, Northeast, had been burglarized. The suspect entered the establishment by force and took property from inside. The suspect fled the scene in a red vehicle.

 

The suspect and the suspect’s vehicle were captured by surveillance footage and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/h_MzpP4dskk

 

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 24101390

###

