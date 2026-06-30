Dr. Michael C. Threatt Encourages Section 8 Programs to offer a Homeownership Program and Celebrate Homeownership Month

Dr. Threatt speaking at a HCV Homeownership and Habitat for Humanity Event HCV Homeownership Program Flyer_Dr. Michael C. Threatt_Former CEO of the Sanford Housing Authority (NC) How Partnering with a School of Social Work & Human Services for a Resident Needs Assessment led to Grant Fundin

Dr. Michael C. Threatt urges Habitat for Humanity to partner with PHAs to expand HCV Homeownership nationwide, empowering families to build generational wealth.

I thank God for the chance to influence the affordable housing industry. I believe all PHAs that offer a Section 8 Program should also offer a Homeownership Program and Celebrate Homeownership Month.” — Dr. Michael C. Threatt, Principal & CEO, Elevate Housing Solutions, LLC

SANFORD, NC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of National Homeownership Month, affordable housing advocate, executive, and researcher Dr. Michael C. Threatt is issuing an intentional call to action to Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) nationwide. Dr. Threatt is urging PHAs that administer a Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program to expand their operational scope by implementing a dedicated Section 8 HCV Homeownership Program.In tandem with this nationwide call to action, Dr. Threatt is urging Habitat for Humanity to forge strategic public-private partnerships with PHAs to expand the Section 8 HCV Homeownership Program option nationwide. By building a unified front, these organizations can effectively dismantle systemic barriers to homeownership, helping families transition from generationally renting to building permanent, long-term wealth.Rethinking Rental Subsidies: The Power of Asset BuildingThe Section 8 HCV Homeownership program represents a paradigm shift in affordable housing administration. While the traditional rental voucher program provides a rental housing subsidy by assisting families with monthly rent, the homeownership option allows qualified voucher holders to utilize their monthly housing subsidy toward mortgage payments Instead of routing public funds indefinitely into rental markets, this underutilized initiative empowers participants to become first-time homebuyers, redirecting federal aid into tangible real estate assets. To qualify for the homeownership option, participants must meet specific eligibility criteria that go beyond standard rental voucher rules. These requirements include being a first-time homebuyer, meeting stable income and employment thresholds, and successfully completing a comprehensive homeownership counseling program designed to ensure long-term housing stability.The program has already demonstrated a phenomenal track record of success at the national level. According to industry data, as of February 2024, there were 9,710 active homeownership participants across the United States. Mirroring this momentum, on April 1, 2024, the program celebrated a milestone of 10,443 successful real estate closings utilizing the homeownership voucher. Across the country, low-income families are making it clear that they want to move from renting to owning a home , demonstrating overwhelming market demand for these economic advancement programs.A Strategic Roadmap for Housing AuthoritiesTo maximize the operational reach and financial sustainability of these initiatives, Dr. Threatt recommends that PHAs adopt an entrepreneurial approach to public administration. Specifically, PHAs should establish separate, dedicated non-profit entities.By creating a non-profit arm, PHAs can aggressively apply for private philanthropic grants and host community-driven fundraisers. The revenue generated through these non-profits can provide families with the robust financial education, credit counseling, and down-payment assistance necessary to successfully navigate the private mortgage market."I thank God for the chance to influence the affordable housing industry. I believe all PHAs that offer a Section 8 Program should also offer a Homeownership Program and Celebrate Homeownership Month,” said Dr. Michael C. Threatt, Principal & CEO of Elevate Housing Solutions, LLC.Bridging the Gap via Public-Private PartnershipsBy aligning the community-building infrastructure of non-profit organizations like Habitat for Humanity with local PHAs, the affordable housing sector can create a seamless pipeline to homeownership. This collaboration ensures that eligible working families can successfully use their housing subsidy to purchase a home , turning the dream of homeownership into a practical, scalable reality.Implementing these changes will enable PHAs to fulfill their truest mission: moving families beyond government dependency and toward sustainable financial independence.Furthermore, Dr. Threatt has already successfully executed the exact public-private framework he is urging the nation to adopt. His past collaborations with the Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity directly led to the development of a brand-new residential subdivision dedicated exclusively to the Section 8 HCV Homeownership Program.While serving as the COO at the Dothan Housing Authority, he led the "Winning Partnership" initiative between the PHA and the Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity to help voucher holders who wanted to move from renting to owning a home. This set the tone for an NAHRO industry best-practice award. Most recently, as the CEO of the Sanford Housing Authority, he also led the reestablishment of the HCV Homeownership Program in connection with the agency's Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) Program."It’s time to shift the focus from rental assistance to permanent asset building such as homeownership without having to reinvent the wheel," said Dr. Threatt.A Proven Blueprint: Dr. Threatt’s Resident Services Success StoryDr. Threatt’s advocacy is backed by a deeply rooted, hands-on commitment to people-centered leadership and award-winning execution. Throughout his executive career, he has secured more than $5 million in funding to design and implement innovative economic self-sufficiency initiatives. These include FSS and Resident Opportunity and Self-Sufficiency (ROSS) programs, which focus heavily on entrepreneurship, living-wage employment, education, workforce development, and youth programs.To ensure these programs deliver measurable, data-driven outcomes, Dr. Threatt has bridged the gap between public housing and academia. His collaborative work with Troy University’s School of Social Work and Human Services resulted in groundbreaking initiatives, including the Behind the Address Needs Assessment, which led to self-sufficiency funding, an NAHRO industry best-practice award, and evidence-based research. He presented this research at the 2024 Southern Conference on Homelessness and Housing (SCHH) “How Partnering with a School of Social Work & Human Services for a Resident Services Needs Assessment led to Grant Funding.”Cultivating the Next Generation of Public LeadersDr. Threatt’s dedication to structural and human development extends into higher education. As an Adjunct Professor in the Master of Public Administration (MPA) program at Edward Waters University, he instructs graduate students in public finance, information technology, public organization leadership, research methods, public policy, and the capstone seminar. He previously applied this educational expertise at Troy University, teaching non-profit leadership, grant writing, non-profit administration, and social work case management across the MSW, BSW, and Human Services programs.Through these academic appointments, Dr. Threatt has systematically created internship and externship pathways for undergraduate and graduate students. By integrating classroom theory with real-world PHA operations, he continues to build a sustainable talent pipeline for the public sector and non-profit workforce."True leadership is not just about isolated performance outcomes," Dr. Threatt concluded. "It is about intentionally building people, changing the narrative, and mentoring the future leaders who will carry this vital work forward."

Homeownership for Two FSS Participants: Dothan Housing Partners with Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity

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