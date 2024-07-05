Trina is joined by Saucy Santana for 'Fiercely Divine' Presented by Official Feature Entertainment
The concert celebrating diversity and beauty takes place on July 13th in North CarolinaGREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Official Feature Entertainment, a leading company specializing in creating, organizing and managing high-impact events, announced today an update to the lineup for “Fiercely Divine”, a celebration of diversity concert on July 13th in Greensboro, North Carolina.
“Fiercely Divine'' promises an electrifying atmosphere celebrating diversity, beauty, and “da baddest”. This powerhouse event features hip hop legend Trina alongside the dynamic Saucy Santana, the vibrant Justina Valentine from MTV’s Wild ‘n Out, and Klondike Blonde, born in Raleigh, NC, and raised in the Bay Area. Attendees can expect a day party vibe, complete with show-stopping performances, lively dancing, and unique vendors. Hosted by the charismatic Kia “Babydoll” Jeffries, with special music by DJ Baby Drea, the concert creates a celebratory space where diverse beauty and empowerment take center stage, making it a must-attend experience in Greensboro.
Official Feature Entertainment, founded by NR Hunt in 2020, is a premier company specializing in creating, organizing, and managing high-impact events and projects. Renowned for its innovative approach and dedication to excellence, the company is committed to delivering exceptional experiences that resonate with audiences. Its mission is to provide unparalleled event management services, fostering meaningful connections between artists and audiences. It prioritizes customer satisfaction and is dedicated to transparency, reliability, and trust, making it a safe haven for investors and a trusted partner in the entertainment industry.
The landmark event located at NH Farms 3214 McConnell Rd, Greensboro, NC 27405 is currently sold out. To learn more about Official Feature Entertainment and stay up to date with their unforgettable concert experiences follow Officialfeature.entmt on Instagram.
###
Niana Williams
Qey Creative Studios
pr@theqeyagency.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other