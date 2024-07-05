California secures federal assistance to support response to French Fire

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that California has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the French Fire in Mariposa County. The French Fire ignited yesterday evening and has burned 843 acres, forcing the evacuation of 1,100 people.



The Governor earlier this week announced that California secured an FMAG to support the response to the Thompson Fire, and proclaimed a state of emergency in Butte County. Through the California Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid System and federal cost share assistance, firefighters were able to respond rapidly to protect homes and critical infrastructure such as the Oroville Dam.



An FMAG, which is provided through the President’s Disaster Relief Fund on cost-share basis, assists local, state and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75-percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs.



The Governor earlier this week activated the State Operations Center to coordinate the state’s response, dispatch mutual aid, and support local communities as they respond to the threats of heat and fire during the early July heat wave.