WOC Retail Alliance Appoints Jason McNary to Board of Directors
First male board member brings over 25 years of global fashion experience to the organization.NEW ALBANY, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WOC Retail Alliance (WOCRA), a global non-profit organization focusing on closing the leadership and pay gap for women of color in the retail industry, today announced the addition of Jason McNary to its Board of Directors.
McNary, a renowned entrepreneurial and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) expert, becomes the first man to join WOCRA's board. WOCRA retained Avant Executive Search, a global executive recruiting firm based in Atlanta, GA, to conduct the search to fill the organization's open board seat. "We are thrilled to welcome Jason to our Board of Directors," said Kimberly Lee Minor, CEO of WOCRA. "His board experience and his strategic acumen will be invaluable as we continue our mission to ensure women of color to thrive and succeed in the retail industry."
McNary brings over 25 years of global fashion experience to the board. He currently serves as CEO - North America at PDPAOLA. His previous roles include President at Brandon Blackwood, CEO of UNOde50, and President at agnes b. McNary has also held executive positions with Hoss Intropia, B.C.B.G. Max Azria, and Abercrombie & Fitch. A graduate of Vanderbilt University, McNary has served as CEO and President in the Americas, leading commercial strategies and retail organizations from Canada to Brazil and the Caribbean.
His expertise spans retail, e-commerce, wholesale, franchise, travel, and licensing across all categories. "I am honored to join the WOCRA Board of Directors," said McNary. "I look forward to contributing to the organization's important work in advancing leadership and financial equity in the retail industry."
McNary also serves on the Board of Directors for Faherty Brand, Calypso St. Barth, and Ansea.
About WOC:
Retail Alliance (WOCRA) is a global non-profit organization dedicated to training, development, advocacy, and enablement to ensure that women of color have opportunities to thrive and succeed in the retail industry. WOCRA focuses on closing the leadership and pay gap while creating a supportive community for women in the retail sector.
