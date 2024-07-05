Munley Law to Sponsor the Schemel Forum at the University of Scranton

Scranton, PA — The personal injury attorneys at Munley Law are pleased to announce that the firm will again sponsor the Schemel Forum World Affairs Luncheon Seminars at the University of Scranton for the 2024-2025 school year.

The Schemel Forum is a community education and cultural enrichment program hosted by the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Memorial Library of The University of Scranton. Founded in 2006, it aims to provide an opportunity for people of all ages to explore the intellectual and cultural wonders of the world. The series features six luncheon seminars, collaborative programs, and three short courses in the evenings.

“Munley Law recognizes the importance of fostering education within the community and is proud to continue sponsoring this important program,” said Caroline Munley, Managing Partner at Munley Law.

Admission to the seminars is free for the University of Scranton and Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine students, faculty, staff, and Schemel Forum members. For non-members, the seminars are $30 in-person (buffet lunch included) and $10 for remote access.

Munley Law is renowned nationally as one of the top injury law firms and has been helping accident victims receive expert representation and the compensation they deserve since 1959. Specializing in a diverse range of personal injury areas, such as wrongful death, car accident, and medical malpractice cases, the award-winning law firm leverages its team’s extensive expertise to help clients get the justice they deserve.

Achieving numerous multi-million-dollar settlements and verdicts, Munley Law understands how to strengthen a client’s claim and is available to offer compassionate support from the moment they are contacted to handing over the settlement check. No matter how complicated or difficult a case may be, the skilled team of lawyers will review the facts and explain the best way to navigate a client’s case through honest, accessible language to help them make an informed decision on how to proceed.

With years of experience, an impressive record of success, and offices throughout Pennsylvania, Munley Law and its highly rated team are equipped to help anyone with their personal injury needs.

About Munley Law

Founded in 1959, Munley Law is a national leader in personal injury law. The law firm’s attorneys have been listed in Best Lawyers in America, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, U.S. News, and World Report’s Best Law Firms, and have earned Board Certification from the National Board of Trial Advocacy.

