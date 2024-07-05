EBRD: Ukraine parliament ratifies International Chernobyl Cooperation Account agreement

The Ukrainian parliament has ratified the International Chernobyl Cooperation Account (ICCA) framework agreement, which has opened a new phase of engagement on long-term nuclear safety and decommissioning, with a particular focus on Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

Parliament approved the corresponding law, which will pave the way for a wider range of nuclear safety activities to be managed by the ICCA, in June 2024.

The ICCA was established in November 2020 by the EBRD at the request of the government of Ukraine. It was set up as a multilateral fund to support the development of a comprehensive plan for Chernobyl. Following the Russian military occupation of the Chernobyl exclusion zone (CEZ) in March 2022, the scope of the ICCA was broadened to support the restoration of safety and security within the CEZ, as well as wider nuclear safety measures across Ukraine.

At a recent ICCA Assembly meeting of donors, Norway announced an additional contribution to the ICCA worth €5.6 million. The donors also approved a further tranche of financing for projects to enhance the safety of spent nuclear fuel storage and to optimise the management of liquid radioactive waste at Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

Balthasar Lindauer, EBRD Director, Nuclear Safety Department, said that the Russian military occupation of the Chernobyl exclusion zone (CEZ) in March 2022 damaged infrastructure at the site and left “a challenging operational legacy for one of the world’s most vulnerable nuclear facilities.”

“The EBRD has a longstanding commitment to supporting Chornobyl’s decommissioning and safety efforts, and we are determined to ensure that the significant progress made over the years through international cooperation is not lost,” said Lindauer.

