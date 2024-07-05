Submit Release
Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Announces Termination of Portland Global Balanced Fund

BURLINGTON, Ontario, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portland Investment Counsel Inc. (“Portland”) announced today its intention to terminate Portland Global Balanced Fund (the “Fund”) on or about September 13, 2024 and that, effective July 5, 2024, it will not be accepting any further subscriptions for units of the Fund. The Fund’s current net asset level is not economical to maintain.

For further information on Portland or the Fund, please visit www.portlandic.com or contact Client Services at 1-888-710-4242, option #1, or email at clientservices@portlandic.com.

