Missy Moo the Highland Coo a New Picture Book from Brown Paper Fox

An adorable illustration of Missy Moo the Highland Coo - she is an orange brown colour and looking over at the title of the book.

Cover art for Missy Moo the Highland Coo by Kelsey Marshalsey

The qualities that make us different are cause to celebrate in this rollicking rhyming children’s story.

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brown Paper Fox Publishing announces the release of a new picture book by veteran children’s book illustrator Kelsey Marshalsey, praised for her beautiful diversity-driven picture books including All My Colors and Going Outside. Missy Moo the Highland Coo is a delightful rhyming story that celebrates uniqueness and loving oneself.

In Marshalsey’s playful story, for which she is both illustrator and
debut author, Missy Moo is a shaggy, fluffy cow with a crown of
ginger curls who is full of cheer and spiritedness, even though—or owing to—she is different and special among the black and white dairy cows around her. Whether she is dancing in the meadows or in puddles of rain, splashing and playing in the brook, or singing sweet songs, she isn’t afraid to be herself and embrace what makes her Missy Moo the Highland Coo.

Marshalsey’s whimsical and nostalgic artistry is reminiscent of classic children’s books of an earlier era. Her lyrical ode shares with young readers the joy in being beautifully ourselves. Families and educators will welcome a story whose message relays that uniqueness is something to celebrate, boosting children’s confidence and their ability to accept and value the differences they see in others.

