Gastritis Market Size in the 7MM is expected to grow by 2032 | DelveInsight

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Gastritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast —2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Gastritis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Gastritis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Gastritis Market Research Report

• The increase in Gastritis Market Size is a direct consequence of the increasing patient population and anticipated launch of emerging therapies in the 7MM.

• As per DelveInsight analysis, the Gastritis market is anticipated to witness growth at a considerable CAGR.

• The leading Gastritis Companies working in the market include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, Daewon Pharmaceuticals, Korea Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, Dong Do Pharmaceuticals Company, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceuticals, PT Otsuka Indonesia, Xinjiang Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., RedHill Biopharma Limited, SK Chemicals Co. Ltd, Addpharma Inc., and others.

• Promising Gastritis Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include Dupilumab Dose 1, HIP2101, RLD2101, HPP2101, HPP2102, DA-5219, Stillen® Tab, DW1903, MCT-SR, Mucosta Tab., and others.

• April 2024: Dong-A ST Co. ltd announced a study of Phase 3 clinical trials for DA-5219 and Stillen® Tab. This study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of DA-5219 in patients with acute or chronic gastritis.

• April 2024: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced a study of Phase 2 & 3 clinical trials for Dupilumab Dose 1 and Dupilumab Dose 2. The study is researching an experimental drug called dupilumab. The study is focused on participants with active eosinophilic gastritis (EoG) with or without eosinophilic duodenitis (EoD). Participants with EoD only are not eligible for enrollment. EoG and EoD are uncommon, persistent, allergic/immune diseases in which eosinophils (a type of white blood cell) gather in large numbers in the stomach and small intestine and cause inflammation and damage.

• April 2024: Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for Eflornithine. A clinical study of the efficacy of oral alpha-difluoromethylornithine (eflornithine or DFMO) in male and female subjects ages 30-60 with gastric premalignant lesions in two high risk regions of Latin America.

• April 2024: Abbott announced a study of Phase 3 clinical trials for Itopride Hydrochloride 50 mg film coated tablets. The study is conducted in patients with functional dyspepsia or chronic gastritis.

Gastritis Overview

Gastritis is a medical condition characterized by inflammation, irritation, or erosion of the lining of the stomach. It can occur suddenly (acute gastritis) or gradually (chronic gastritis). Gastritis is currently categorized according to its duration (acute versus chronic), histological characteristics, anatomical distribution, and underlying pathogenic causes. If managed, acute gastritis will progress to chronic gastritis. Globally, gastritis is most frequently brought on by Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori).

Gastritis Epidemiology Insights

The epidemiology section of Gastritis offers insights into both historical and current patient populations, as well as forecasted trends across seven major countries. This section aids in understanding the factors behind present and projected trends through analysis of various studies and input from key opinion leaders. Additionally, this portion of the market report provides information on the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and underlying assumptions.

Gastritis Drugs Market

The Gastritis Drugs Market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years as more targeted therapies receive regulatory approval and enter clinical practice. Additionally, ongoing research efforts aimed at better understanding the molecular mechanisms underlying Gastritis signaling in Gastritis are likely to uncover new therapeutic targets and further expand treatment options for patients.

Gastritis Treatment Market Landscape

The Gastritis treatment market landscape has witnessed significant advancements over the past years, with targeted therapies playing a crucial role in improving outcomes for patients. Among these targeted therapies, the emergence of Gastritis has garnered attention in the medical community, presenting both challenges and opportunities in treatment strategies.

Gastritis Market Outlook

The report's outlook on the Gastritis market aids in developing a comprehensive understanding of historical, current, and projected trends. This is achieved by examining the influence of existing Gastritis therapies, unmet needs, as well as drivers, barriers, and the demand for advanced technology. This section provides detailed insights into the trends of each marketed Gastritis drug and late-stage pipeline therapy. It assesses their impact based on various factors such as annual therapy costs, inclusion/exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rates, market demand, patient population growth, covered patient segments, anticipated launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, and input from key opinion leaders. The analyzed Gastritis market data are presented concisely through relevant tables and graphs to offer a clear overview of the market dynamics.

Gastritis Drugs Uptake

The drug chapter of the Gastritis report provides a comprehensive analysis of both marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs for this condition. It delves into the details of clinical trials, pharmacological actions, agreements, collaborations, approvals, patents, and advantages, and disadvantages of each drug, as well as the latest news and press releases related to Gastritis.

Major Gastritis Companies

Scope of the Gastritis Market Research Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Gastritis Market Dynamics: Gastritis Market Drivers and Barriers

• Gastritis Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs, KOL's Views, and Analyst's Views

