Meeting with the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres

TAJIKISTAN, July 5 - On July 5, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Honorable Antonio Guterres.

During the meeting, important issues of cooperation between the Republic of Tajikistan and the United Nations were discussed.

President Emomali Rahmon welcomed the high-ranking guest to Tajikistan and emphasized that "the United Nations plays a significant role in the implementation of a set of priority programs of the Republic of Tajikistan."

Antonio Guterres, in turn, stressed the prominent role of Tajikistan in solving global problems, and, in particular, stated the following: "Tajikistan, even though it is a small country, has a great influence and a prominent role in the work of the United Nations and the affairs of the international community in general."

During the meeting, ways to prevent global threats and dangers that humanity is facing today were considered.

The interlocutors also exchange view on the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, the importance of implementing the "Dushanbe Declaration" based on the results of the Third High-Level Conference on the International Decade of Action "Water for Sustainable Development" and the implementation of the National Development Strategy of the Republic of Tajikistan for the period up to 2030 aimed at addressing water and climate problems and protecting glaciers.

In this regard, the reform of the international financial system was considered necessary in order to ensure regular and long-term financing for reaching the Sustainable Development Goals and solving the problems related to climate change.

The parties exchanged opinions on the impact of climate change around the world, especially the negative consequences of this process.

It was emphasized that our country fully supports the efforts of the international community to find ways to reduce the adverse effects of climate change.

During the discussion of security issues, the parties supported a joint response to the growing threats of terrorism, extremism and cross-border organized crime, including illegal drug trafficking and other global threats.

It was mentioned that Tajikistan supports the efforts of the United Nations to address the issues of sustainable development, strengthening of peace and security, advancement of science and technology and use of innovations, as well as enhancement of cooperation in the field of digitization.