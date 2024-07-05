TIAGO PZK EMBARKS ON A JOURNEY OF SELF-DISCOVERY WITH GENRE-BENDING SOPHOMORE ALBUM, ‘GOTTI A’

Album cover TIAGO PZK TIAGO PZK

THE 14-TRACK OPUS DANCES BETWEEN THE STAR AND HIS ALTER EGO, UNRAVELING HIS ARTISTIC CAPABILITY

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiago PZK has proven time and again to be one of this generation’s most innovative artists, exuding creative vulnerability and a strong will to take risks. Today, the multifaceted star goes head-to-head with himself to redefine music on his exhilarating sophomore album, ‘GOTTI A.’ A dual between Tiago and his alter ego, the unprecedented album exquisitely blurs the line between fiction and reality – representing the mystical link between his two worlds. ‘GOTTI A’ is now available to stream on all digital platforms.

Recalling the idiom “two sides of the same coin,” ‘GOTTI A’ strikes a balance between Tiago and his alter ego “Gotti A,” with each song representing a step in his transition from human to pop icon – exhibiting the duality and metamorphosis of the artist. The 14-track opus follows the star as he switches lanes between various genres of music, including: Latin, Urban Pop, R&B and more: But one thing is certain: Tiago’s essence is alive and thriving throughout.

Executively produced by Tiago and Tatool, ‘GOTTI A’ also finds the superstar collaborating with state-of-the-art producers of the likes of Charlie Heat (Kanye West, Madonna, Travis Scott) and Yeti Beats [Doja Cat], among others.

“Tiago se encontró, y ahora es Gotti A” (Tiago found himself, and now he’s Gotti A), is a self-evident affirmation on the album opener, while “Todas Las Estrellas” manipulates the cinematic track into a vessel for authority and self-discovery. Taking an innovative spin, “Adicción” is an unexpected, yet addicting salsa groove, uncovering the artist’s intrinsic ability to morph into any genre and spin it into his own. Descending further into Latin music’s many elements, the album’s focus track “De Vuelta” brings together two of the industry’s most distinctive vocalists for an exhilarating merengue number. Bouncing between warm and cool hues, the Martin Seipel-directed music video follows Tiago and Manuel Turizo as they team up to create the song of the summer. Watch “De Vuelta” here.

Unwinding a culturally enriched tracklist, Tiago taps fellow rap phenomenon Trueno for the hip hop banger “I’m Blessed.” Seamlessly rewriting the rules of music, the urban pop star brings reggaeton to life on “Party BB” alongside Justin Quiles, and quickly flips the switch with Duki for the EDM-tinged “RCP.” With “La Despedida,” Tiago transforms into a lovesick romantic as he pens a more sentimental wordplay over melancholic melodies, unafraid to shed a light on one’s most intimate emotions.

“This album is very significant to me because besides it being the second album of my career it brings together the diversity of my musical journey as an artist and a songwriter,” said Tiago PZK.

With ‘GOTTI A,’ Tiago embarks on an impressive exploration through the depths of his own boundless craft as heard on “Cristal” a spellbinding showcase of the star’s vocal reach as he effortlessly melts swift belts and runs – inviting Argentine songstress Nicki Nicole for a spark of femininity in this classic love story. Turning the page, “Tony” and “Griselda” (an ode to his mother) reach deep within Tiago to bring forth the artist’s most profound emotions over dreamy acoustic ballads. On the album closer, “La Última” reveals a free-spirited Tiago, completely in his element. Creeping over minute two, the song takes a sharp turn in sonic direction as it grows into a spine-chilling trap anthem where Tiago runs wild, bringing together the culmination of all of his hard work and boasting a graceful exit from the album.

In its repertoire, ‘GOTTI A’ features the previously released tracks “Piel” featuring Ke Personajes, and the more recent “Mi Corazón.” Fans can also expect the anticipated release of “Alegría” alongside Latin powerhouses Anitta and Emilia in the coming weeks, which forms part of the album.

Throughout the course of his ever-growing career, Tiago PZK has remained loyal to his essence, all while pushing his own creative boundaries and continuing on his quest for global domination. His artistic prowess lies in his ability to be who he chooses to be, and with ‘GOTTI A,’ Tiago explores all facets of his identity – inviting fans into their own multidimensionality.

Furthermore, the star plans to take the world by storm with an anticipated world tour that will be announced soon. Tiago PZK will continue on the road this summer with exciting festival runs and shows throughout Europe.

‘GOTTI A’ Tracklist:

1. Todas Las Estrellas

2. Adicción

3. De Vuelta feat. Manuel Turizo (FOCUS TRACK)

4. I’m Blessed feat. Trueno

5. Alegría feat. Anitta & Emilia

6. Party BB feat. Justin Quiles

7. Piel feat. Ke Personajes

8. La Despedida

9. RCP feat. Duki

10. Mi Corazón

11. Cristal feat. Nicki Nicole

12. Tony

13. Griselda

14. La Última

ABOUT TIAGO PZK

Tiago Uriel Pacheco Lezcano, a.k.a Tiago PZK, is an Argentinian recording and performing phenomenon whose standout career has been marked by a blockbuster debut album, hit singles, and sold-out shows. Recognized as a versatile singer/songwriter and recording artist, Tiago PZK has released a stream of chart-topping classics since 2019, ranging from trap to R&B to bachata. And thanks to global blockbuster singles Entre Nosotros Remix, Tiago PZK: Bzrp Music Sessions, No. 48, and Los Del Espacio, the 22 year-old hitmaker has earned more than 2 billion views, numerous industry awards, and sellout tours. In 2022, Tiago PZK released his debut album Portales, which reached #2 on the Top Global Spotify Albums chart. In just a few hours, he sold out two shows at Movistar Arena (July 30-31, 2022) in Buenos Aires that launched his first tour, “Portales Tour 2022," the three-continent trek across South and North America and Europe boasting more than 50 shows. Tiago PZK also has delivered crowd-pleasing performances during several prestigious awards shows, such Spain’s Los 40 Primavera Pop, Latin American Music Awards, Tu Música Urbano Awards, and Rolling Stone magazine’s inaugural Rolling Stone En Español Awards show. Earlier this year, Tiago PZK released Piel, an electrifying cumbia with Ke Personajes that was a huge smash throughout Latin America and Spain.

Focus track from album - DE VUELTA