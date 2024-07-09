RxDx Healthcare Launches 6 Adult Vaccination Centres in Bengaluru
RxDx opens six new Adult Vaccination Centres in Bengaluru, enhancing preventive healthcare services for adults and the elderly.
Despite advancements in vaccines, adult vaccination remains a low priority, something that we aim to change.”BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RxDx Healthcare is delighted to announce the launch of its Adult Vaccination Programme at its chain of clinics, a crucial initiative aimed at enhancing preventive healthcare for adults.
— Dr Sunita Maheshwari, Chief Dreamer, RXDX Healthcare.
RxDx's Adult Vaccination Programme addresses a range of vaccine-preventable diseases, including Cervical Cancer (HPV), Herpes Zoster, Influenza, DTaP, Varicella, MMR, Pneumonia, Meningococcal, Hepatitis A & B, and Typhoid. Vaccines are also available for pregnant women and those travelling abroad. Additionally, RxDx runs special vaccination programmes for specific groups like household aides and food handlers to prevent community infections.
Vaccines are administered by highly trained staff with cumulative experience of administering over 200,000 doses safely and efficiently, including providing post-vaccination guidance. For those with needle fear, RxDx offers needle-free vaccination options. To ensure last-mile service, RxDx also provides vaccines administered at home, anywhere in Bengaluru, ensuring cold chain maintenance. Accepting the cost burden of certain vaccines, RxDx has arranged flexible payment plans for costly vaccines like HPV and Shingles in partnership with financial institutions.
Diseases such as influenza, pneumonia, shingles, and hepatitis pose significant threats to adults, particularly those with medical conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Contracting any of these vaccine-preventable diseases can lead to severe and life-threatening complications for such individuals. Despite advancements in vaccines, adult vaccination remains a low priority, something that we aim to change, said Dr Sunita Maheshwari, Chief Dreamer of RXDX Healthcare.
Dr CMA Belliappa, Chief Medical Officer at RxDx Healthcare, clarified a common misconception that vaccines are unnecessary for adults or that no vaccines exist for this age group. He underlined that this belief is incorrect and highlighted both the availability and importance of adult vaccinations. Dr Belliappa strongly recommends vaccines as a preventive measure for adults, particularly for those at higher risk. He specifically advocates for the shingles vaccine for individuals over 50 and the pneumococcal vaccine for those over 65.
RxDx offers adult vaccinations at its six branches in Bengaluru. These branches provide free adult vaccination counselling by experienced doctors, including Dr Uma at the Whitefield Branch, Dr Hanifa Batterywala at the Siddapura Branch, Dr Parvatha Vardhini at the Kadugodi Branch, Dr Pallavi Tripathi at the Domlur Branch, Dr Preeti Aski and Dr Vineesh at the Dommasandra Branch, and Dr Jyotika Gupta at the Malleswaram Branch.
Ashwani Sinha, COO of RxDx Healthcare, underscores RxDx's firm commitment to preventive healthcare and its mission to "empower adults for lifelong immunity against vaccine-preventable diseases." To dispel various myths and educate people about the importance of vaccination, RxDx has developed comprehensive educational and informational materials. RxDx website serves as a robust resource, offering a wealth of information on adult vaccination, including posters and audiovisual materials. Furthermore, RxDx actively collaborates with vaccine manufacturers to conduct educational sessions for healthcare providers, communities, corporates, and special groups, ensuring widespread dissemination of accurate information and fostering a culture of preventive healthcare.
About RxDx Healthcare
Founded in 2007, RxDx Healthcare operates a network of NABH-NABL accredited multispecialty clinics in Bengaluru, providing exceptional pre-hospital care. Its clinics are staffed with experienced doctors and supported by state-of-the-art labs, imaging facilities, and on-site pharmacies.
For more information or to schedule a vaccination, visit the RxDx website.
