Olympic Handball Fever Grips Newark: Club World Championship Qualifier will be played July 10-13 at NJIT, Newark
From July 10-13, New Jersey Institute of Technology will host an electrifying event, where 4 elite clubs will compete for a coveted spot leading to Egypt.
I'm thrilled to support the handball event at NJIT as I'm passionate about giving athletes top-notch surfaces to play on and ensuring everything runs smoothly.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North American and Caribbean Handball Confederation (NACHC) in partnership with USATH (www.usateamhandball.org), and New York City Team Handball Club are thrilled to announce the 2024 Qualifier for the IHF (www.ihf.info) Men’s Club World Championship! From July 10-13, NJIT (https://www.njit.edu/) in Newark will host this electrifying event, where four elite handball clubs will compete for a coveted spot leading to Cairo, Egypt.
— Thomas Petersen
This high-stakes tournament promises heart-pounding action, showcasing the finest talent from across the region. Witness the passion, skill, and determination as teams battle for glory and a chance to represent North America and the Caribbean on the global stage.
Bini Mustafa, president of New York City Team Handball Club and the host of the event, stated: “As hosts of the event in collaboration with NACHC, USATH, and NJIT, we are excited to create a smooth, athlete-friendly event and provide conditions for high-level competition. As competitors, we look forward to giving ourselves another opportunity to qualify for the IHF Men's Club World Championship in Cairo, Egypt.”
With attendance free and all games streamed live online, this event guarantees unforgettable action. Athletes will compete on top-notch sport floors provided by America’s Most Trusted Court Builder, SportProsUSA.
“As a New Jersey native, I'm thrilled to support the 2024 NACHC Qualifier at NJIT by providing the best sports floors for the event. Supporting the Olympic sport of team handball is close to my heart, having been involved with New York City Team Handball Club and the Big Apple International tournament for five years. I'm passionate about giving athletes top-notch surfaces to play on and ensuring everything runs smoothly, especially in my home state. This event is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the sport, and I'm proud to be part of it.” - Thomas Petersen, president of SportProsUSA.
Teams from California, Mexico and New York City will compete for the coveted trophy and earn the right to represent North American and Caribbean Handball Confederation in Cairo, Egypt.
Andrew Donlin, player of Cal Eagles and Team USA captain, shared his excitement: “This tournament is a huge opportunity not only to qualify for the 2024 IHF Men’s Club World Championships but also to showcase our sport on home soil. I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to compete against the best teams on our continent in New York.”
Don't miss out on this spectacular event that celebrates the spirit of Olympic handball! Join us at NJIT and be part of history in the making. For more information such as schedule and venue location, visit www.CairoHereWeCome.com.
