Luke Burrett Named Newsdesk Executive Producer at Just Now News.Press Enhancing Newsroom Vision
Exciting News! Luke Burrett Joins Just Now News.Press as Newsdesk Executive ProducerCAPISTRANO BEACH, CA, USA, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just Now News.Press proudly announces the appointment of Luke Burrett as the News Desk Executive Producer. An acclaimed entrepreneur with a notable track record in fashion, sports, and the cannabis industry, Burrett brings a wealth of experience and innovative strategies to the newsroom.
Luke Burrett's entrepreneurial journey began in 1993 with the founding of Silver Star Casting Company, which he transformed into a multi-million-dollar enterprise and a dominant force in action sports, notably recognized in the UFC. Following the successful sale of Silver Star Casting Company to ABG/Leonard Green & Partners in 2010, Burrett launched One Punch Distribution in 2011. This venture positioned him as the exclusive designer, manufacturer, and distributor for Tapout specialty stores across the USA, and expanded his influence to Canada, Russia, and South America.
In 2012, Burrett partnered with NASCAR driver Kurt Busch to launch Panic Switch Army, securing a presence on the NASCAR SPRINT CUP Circuit. By 2015, he had negotiated an exclusive NASCAR merchandise deal with MONSTER ENERGY.
Further solidifying his diverse portfolio, Burrett co-founded The Medicine Woman Dispensary in Los Angeles in 2017. The dispensary quickly earned a reputation for excellence, winning Best Dispensary awards in 2021 and 2022. His strategic acumen led to partnerships with ICE T and the expansion of The Medicine Woman into multiple locations across the United States.
At Just Now News.Press, Burrett will leverage his extensive experience to oversee content production, focusing on fashion, travel, hospitality, technology, and sports news. His leadership is expected to enhance the organization's impact and global reach. Burrett's first two articles for Just Now News.Press, titled "Hollywood Vatican" and "Blink 182 Petco Park San Diego CA," have already garnered significant attention and set the tone for his innovative approach to journalism.
“We are thrilled to welcome Luke Burrett to Just Now News.Press,” said Otto Moretti, Editor at Just Now News.Press. “His vast experience and visionary approach will be instrumental as we continue to expand our coverage and deliver timely, impactful news to our audience.”
For media inquiries, please contact: Sofia Garinia Media & PR, Just Now News.Press
Email: PR@justnownews.press
About Just Now News.Press: Just Now News.Press is a leading news organization renowned for its comprehensive and timely reporting on global events. Dedicated to delivering high-quality journalism, Just Now News.Press covers a diverse range of topics, including fashion, travel, hospitality, technology, and sports news.
Otto Moretti
JUST NOW NEWS.PRESS
editorsdesk@justnownews.press
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube