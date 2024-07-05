Mormont Financial Promotes Mr. Jung Jun-seo to Director of Recruitment

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mormont Financial is pleased to announce the promotion of Mr. Jung Jun-seo from Senior Recruitment Manager to Director of Recruitment.

"This is a logical step for our recruitment division. Throughout his years of experience in recruitment, Jun-seo has cultivated a deep understanding of the financial services market, the talent available and the challenges businesses such as ours face when securing, onboarding and ultimately, retaining new staff members," said Alexander Stevine, Chief Executive Officer at Mormont Financial.

"Jun-seo has been a key member of our recruitment team for a number of years, tailoring recruitment solutions that have consistently delivered outstanding candidates to our key roles. We're delighted to entrust him with the challenging task of growing and sustaining our teams now and into the future."

In his new role, Mr. Jung will oversee all recruitment-related matters at Mormont Financial's sales & trading office in Seoul as the company looks to the planned expansion of research operations expected to commence in the third quarter of 2024. He is expected to implement an innovative new-hire program, manage onboarding processes, spearhead training initiatives, oversee the employee benefits program and handle administration requirements.

"It's no exaggeration to say that I am delighted with my new role and will remain committed to sustaining an active corporate culture, retaining and nurturing talented individuals as they progress through their careers with Mormont Financial," said Mr. Jung referencing his promotion.

Mormont Financial employs over 160 highly skilled experts with diverse backgrounds and experience in various fields, financial and otherwise. The company makes an unwavering commitment to the well-being of its employees and their families, providing a range of benefits and encouraging continual vocational training to help team members achieve their full potential.

Each year, Mormont Financial recruits new staff from diverse backgrounds, including graduates and experienced professionals with expertise in areas such as banking, sales, compliance and economics.

About Mormont Financial

Mormont Financial is an independent investment and wealth management concern serving high net worth individuals and families located in the Asia Pacific region and beyond. We are committed to helping our clients achieve their financial goals by offering sage investment guidance and bespoke financial planning services. To know more please contact +822 6138 8666 or visit their office at Level 19, Hana Securities Building, 82 Uisadang-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul.

