V2X Cybersecurity Market Grow USD 5.7 Billion by 2031 | Continental AG, HARMAN International, NXP Semiconductors, Altran

V2X Cybersecurity Market Share

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “V2X Cybersecurity Market," The V2X cybersecurity market was valued at $0.72 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2022 to 2031.

In 2021, Europe region dominated the market in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. U.S. and China dominated the V2X cybersecurity market in 2021. The rapid growth of the automobile sector across all segments along with rise in customer inclination toward advancements of the fuel-efficient vehicles propels the growth of the market.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12289

The prominent key factors that drive the growth of the V2X cybersecurity market are increase in cybersecurity mandates, advancement in Cellular-V2X (C-V2X) technology, and growing automotive cybersecurity threat. The increasing adoption of V2X technology in vehicle generates large amount of data related to vehicle, which encourages hackers to threat the security and safety of connected vehicles infrastructure. The hackers can manipulate data transmission that can weaken real-life safety. The successful attempts to attacks on communication and V2X infrastructure can impact all endpoints that potentially lead to danger. Owing to all these factors, the demand for V2X cybersecurity has seen significant growth in recent years.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

✦The study on the V2X cybersecurity market encompasses analysis across seven countries. It includes both country-specific and segment-specific evaluations, presenting values ($billion) for the projected period of 2021-2031.

✦Employing a research approach that integrates high-quality data, professional insights, and critical independent perspectives, this study aims to offer a well-rounded understanding of regional markets. Stakeholders can leverage this information to make informed decisions that align with their ambitious growth objectives.

✦To ensure comprehensive insights, the research extensively reviewed over 3,700 pieces of product literature, annual reports, industry statements, and comparable materials from major industry participants. This thorough examination enhances our understanding of the market dynamics.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

By unit type, the on-board unit segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global V2X cybersecurity market. In addition, the segment is expected to manifest the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟏.𝟗%during the forecast period, due to growing demand for advanced drive assist systems (ADAS) and connected vehicles. The report includes a detailed analysis of the roadside unit segment.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/v2x-cybersecurity-market/purchase-options

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

By vehicle type, the light commercial vehicle segment is projected to register the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟐.𝟑% during the forecast period. This is owing to increase in the implementation of V2X technology in light commercial vehicles to enable data exchange between vehicles and objects in the surroundings and between vehicles and the transportation infrastructure. However, the passenger car segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global V2X cybersecurity market, due to growing demand for semi-autonomous cars.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

By propulsion type, the electric and hybrid segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global V2X cybersecurity market, due to increase in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission vehicles along with stringent government rules & regulations toward vehicle emission. However, the ICE segment is expected to showcase the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟑.𝟔% during the forecast period, owing to adoption of large number of V2X, ADAS, and other connected features equipped with ICE vehicles.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞-𝐭𝐨-𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

By communication, the vehicle-to-vehicle segment is expected to register the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟐.𝟗% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global V2X cybersecurity market, due to increase in use of vehicle-to-vehicle communication to improve traffic management and reduce accidents. The report includes analysis of the vehicle-to-infrastructure, vehicle-to-grid, and others.

𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

By region, the global V2X cybersecurity market across Europe held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market. Furthermore, the region is expected to showcase the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟑.𝟎% during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of telematics & GNSS in fleet management services and population increase in the region. The report includes an analysis of the market across North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12289

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Altran

APTIV

AUTOCRYPT Co., Ltd.

Autotalks Ltd.

Continental AG

ESCRYPT

Green Hills Software LLC.

HARMAN International

ID Quantique SA

Infineon Technologies AG

Karamba Security

NXP Semiconductors

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

SafeRide Technologies

Vector Informatik GmbH