OSCE-Led Mobile Training Team Enhances Crisis Management and Interviewing Skills of Kyrgyz Border and Customs Officers

BISHKEK, 1-5 July 2024 – The OSCE Transnational Threats Department conducted a week-long training course “Crisis Management, Behavioural Analysis, and Interviewing Techniques” in collaboration with the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek.

This initiative aimed to enhance border and customs officers' skills in handling potential crisis situations, refining interview techniques, and understanding human behaviour for effective passenger profiling and screening, ultimately improving their ability to identify suspected foreign terrorist fighters at borders.

The training course was delivered by the OSCE-Led Mobile Training Team (MTT). Launched in 2023, the OSCE MTT is a pool of qualified trainers that are ready to assist OSCE participating States in identifying potential foreign terrorist fighters.

Ambassador Dr. Gabriela Guellil of the German Embassy highlighted the importance of international co-operation: “Germany remains committed to fostering coordinated efforts across the international system. By collaborating with diverse stakeholders, we can identify vulnerabilities, share best practices, and develop tailored solutions to improve border security and management while upholding human rights.”

“Through our joint efforts with our partners, we strive to develop a safer and more stable environment, which contributes to the overall development and well-being of Kyrgyzstan,” stated Ambassador Rogov, Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek.

The OSCE plans to build on this training course by offering additional MTT sessions on other topics or to different audiences based on requests from the Kyrgyz Republic. Future trainings will feature a stronger Train-the-Trainer component, enabling participants to share their newly acquired knowledge and skills with colleagues.

This initiative reinforces the OSCE's commitment to enhancing border security and management through capacity-building and international co-operation, contributing to regional stability and security.

The training course is implemented within the extrabudgetary project “Training and Deployment of OSCE Mobile Training Team to Better Address Challenges in Identifying the Cross-Border Movement of Foreign Terrorist Fighters and Other Cross-Border Crimes in the OSCE Area – Phase II” funded by the US and Germany.