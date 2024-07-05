Rising Incidence of Urinary Tract Disorders Propels Ureteral Stents Market to Achieve USD 823.7 Million by 2031 | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The use of ureteral stents is changing because to innovations including drug-eluting stents, biodegradable stents, and less invasive insertion methods, which improve patient results and lessen discomfort.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc., July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ureteral stents market (marché des stents urétéraux) was projected to attain US$ 488.2 million in 2022. It is anticipated to garner a 5.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 823.7 million by 2031.

Urologists employ ureteric stents as medical devices to treat a variety of disorders affecting the urinary system, especially the ureters. In order to guarantee appropriate urine flow from the kidneys to the bladder, these thin, flexible tubes are placed into the ureter. This allows them to avoid clogs and speeds up the healing process following surgical treatments.

The market for ureteral stents includes a variety of goods made to accommodate patients' various demands. These goods come in a variety of sizes, shapes, and materials to accommodate each patient's unique anatomy and set of medical needs.

Maintaining or restoring the flow of urine from the kidney to the bladder is the major goal of a ureteral stent. They are frequently used to treat ailments such kidney stones, tumors, ureteral strictures, and other blockages that prevent urine from passing through naturally.

Diseases like ureteral tumors, calculus, and strictures are key drivers of market growth. Ureteral tumors constitute 2.65% of genitourinary tumors with a 3% mortality rate, and kidney and ureteral calculus have an incidence ranging from 4% to 20%, leading to conditions such as hydronephrosis and urinary infections.

Advanced stent designs and materials are advancing patient care by enhancing comfort and efficacy in treating upper urinary tract obstruction, preventing strictures, promoting ureteral healing, and managing urinary leaks. Globally, over 1.5 million ureteral stents are inserted annually, yet up to 80% of patients face complications related to prolonged stent use.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The potential severity of untreated ureteral diseases is a major element in the need of early detection.

If left untreated, ureteric blockages, strictures, or kidney stones can result in consequences including infection, damage to the kidneys, or even total renal failure.

It is important to identify these diseases at an early stage by routine examinations, symptom awareness, and diagnostic testing in order to avert future difficulties and maintain renal function.

Timely intervention, such as the implantation of urological support tubes like ureteral stents, is made possible by early diagnosis.

In addition to reducing blockage and improving urine flow, these stents guard against consequences including kidney damage and infection.

Market Trends for Ureteral Stents

Regardless of product type, double pigtail stents are the most common. Their construction minimizes the possibility of stent migration or dislodgement while facilitating efficient urine outflow from the kidneys to the bladder.

Higher patient satisfaction ratings result from the design feature's improvement of patient comfort and reduction of the requirement for frequent repositioning or replacement.

Double pigtail stents have a high degree of biocompatibility, which lowers the risk of unfavorable responses or consequences such tissue irritation or infection.

Healthcare practitioners really favor them for a variety of urological treatments because of their flexible construction, which also makes insertion and removal simpler.

Global Market for Ureteral Stents: Regional Outlook

According to the urinary stents market research, North America holds a dominant position in the industry. The developed healthcare infrastructure and technologies in North America contribute to the widespread use of medical devices, such as ureteral stents.

The established healthcare infrastructures in the region guarantee prompt diagnosis and treatment, creating a favorable atmosphere for urological treatments that need the implantation of ureteral stents.

The need for ureteral stents is driven by the high prevalence of urological conditions in North America, such as kidney stones, UTIs, and urinary blockages. Urological diseases are becoming more common in the region due to variables including obesity and sedentary behavior caused by changing lifestyles and an aging population.

Medical professionals in the area frequently use ureteral stents for a range of therapeutic and diagnostic uses.

Global Ureteral Stents Market: Key Players

To increase their footprint and take a significant share of the ureteral stents market, major companies are launching new products, collaborating strategically, and going into mergers and acquisitions. The following companies are well-known participants in the global ureteral stents market:

Boston Scientific Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Teleflex Incorporated

Olympus Americas

Coloplast Corporation

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Key developments by the players in this market are:

A novel urinary stent developed in collaboration with Dean Secrest and chaired by Dr. Lee Ponsky of University Hospitals (UH) in Cleveland's Department of Urology and the Leo & Charlotte Goldberg Chair in Advanced Surgical Therapies, achieved a major milestone in May 2022 when it received FDA 510k clearance. Patients with kidney stones and other conditions producing problems with renal drainage can purchase the ReliefTM stent in the US.

Boston Scientific won a bronze Edison Award in the Science & Medical category in April 2022 for their Tria Ureteral Stent, the first stent created with a patented surface technology intended to guard against the buildup of calcium and magnesium salt deposits in the urine.

Global Ureteral Stents Market Segmentation

Product Type

Open End Stents

Closed End Stents

Double Pigtail Stents

Multiloop Stents

Material

Metallic Stents

Polymer Stents

Silicone Stents

Polyurethane Stents

Hybrid Stents

Biodegradable Hydrogel Stents

Application

Kidney Stones

Kidney Failure

Urinary Tract Infection

Urinary Incontinence

Others (Tumor, Kidney Injuries, etc.)

End User

Hospitals & Specialty Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

