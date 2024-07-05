English Football Clubs Transitioning to Artificial Grass Surfaces
LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- English Football Clubs Transitioning to Artificial Grass Surfaces
Artificial grass can be installed in various settings, including residential lawns, commercial landscapes, playgrounds, sports fields, and rooftop gardens. It’s flexible and adaptable to different surface types and shapes. Artificial grass is typically more durable than natural grass. It doesn’t need watering, mowing, fertilizing or pest control.
NFL Players Choose Artificial Grass Over Natural Grass Fields NFL teams like Seattle SEAHAWKS, Detroit LIONS, Chicago BEARS, Dallas COWBOYS, Saint
Louis RAMS & more (Forbes, 2023) Numbers of Football clubs using Artificial grass Queens Park Rangers, Luton Town, Livingston, Oldham Athletic, Spartak
Moskva Number of football club moving to artificial plus neutral grass mixed
Arsenal: has put Wembley in the shade, Manchester City: inaugurated a brand-new stadium, Sheffield Wednesday: on track with new state-of-the-art pitch,
Leicester installed in their new training facilities, Liverpool Artificial fibers installed in their new training facilities, Manchester United: inaugurated a brand-new stadium
1. Low Maintenance: Artificial grass requires minimal upkeep, as it doesn't need watering, mowing, or fertilizing.
2. Durability: It can withstand heavy foot traffic and harsh weather conditions, making it perfect for highusage areas.
3. Water Conservation: Artificial grass helps reduce water consumption, which is especially important in areas with water restrictions.
4. Consistent Appearance: It maintains a lush, green appearance all year round, without the need for regular maintenance.
5. Pest and Weed Free: Artificial grass is resistant to pests and weeds, reducing the need for pesticides and herbicides.
6. Versatility: It can be used in a variety of applications, from residential lawns to commercial landscaping, sports fields, and even indoor spaces.
7. Cost-Effective: While the initial installation cost may be higher, artificial grass can save you money in the long run by reducing maintenance and water costs.
8. Environmental Benefits: Artificial grass can be made from recycled materials and can help reduce carbon emissions from lawn care equipment.
Initial Costs: Artificial grass costs between $4 and $20 per square foot, while natural grass costs between $0.40 and $1.00 per square foot
Artificial grass requires more labor and materials for installation, increasing upfront costs Natural grass requires soil preparation, seeding, and sod installation, which can be more cost-effective
Maintenance Costs: Artificial grass requires minimal maintenance, with costs limited to cleaning and brushing Natural grass requires regular watering, mowing, fertilization, and pest control, leading to
higher maintenance costs
Long-term Costs: Artificial grass can last 15-25 years, with replacement costs factored into long-term expenses Natural grass may require reseeding, renovation, or rehabilitation, adding to long-term costs
Initial Capital Cost
Natural Grass Artificial Grass
£ 300,000 £ 410,000
Annual Maintenance Cost (Based on Field Size of 80,000 Square Feet)
Maintenance Natural Grass Artificial Grass
Mowing Equipment
£ 5530
Labor Cost £ 4740 £ 2,765
Clipping Removal £ 2260
Fertilization £ 3835
Overseeding £ 365
Coring £ 2210
Topdressing £ 7500
Thatch Removal £ 146
Monitor Irrigation £ 670
Water Cost £ 4265
Equipment Depreciation & Fuel £ 2760 £ 1185
Total £ 34,281 £ 3,950
LONG TERM COST DIFFERENCE
YEARS Natural Grass Artificial Grass Difference
10 Years £ 642,810 £ 449,500 £ 193,310
15 Years £ 814,215 £ 469,250 £ 344,965
25 Years £ 1,157,025 £ 508,750 £ 648,275
Positive Attributes
350% reduction in cost per hour of use
240% more playing time
60% reduction in neural injuries
50% reduction in cranial/cervical injuries
30% reduction in third degree injuries
