English Football Clubs Transitioning to Artificial Grass Surfaces

English Football Clubs Transitioning to Artificial Grass SurfacesArtificial grass can be installed in various settings, including residential lawns, commercial landscapes, playgrounds, sports fields, and rooftop gardens. It's flexible and adaptable to different surface types and shapes. Artificial grass is typically more durable than natural grass. It doesn't need watering, mowing, fertilizing or pest control.NFL Players Choose Artificial Grass Over Natural Grass Fields NFL teams like Seattle SEAHAWKS, Detroit LIONS, Chicago BEARS, Dallas COWBOYS, SaintLouis RAMS & more (Forbes, 2023) Numbers of Football clubs using Artificial grass Queens Park Rangers, Luton Town, Livingston, Oldham Athletic, SpartakMoskva Number of football club moving to artificial plus neutral grass mixedArsenal: has put Wembley in the shade, Manchester City: inaugurated a brand-new stadium, Sheffield Wednesday: on track with new state-of-the-art pitch,Leicester installed in their new training facilities, Liverpool Artificial fibers installed in their new training facilities, Manchester United: inaugurated a brand-new stadium1. Low Maintenance: Artificial grass requires minimal upkeep, as it doesn't need watering, mowing, or fertilizing.2. Durability: It can withstand heavy foot traffic and harsh weather conditions, making it perfect for highusage areas.3. Water Conservation: Artificial grass helps reduce water consumption, which is especially important in areas with water restrictions.4. Consistent Appearance: It maintains a lush, green appearance all year round, without the need for regular maintenance.5. Pest and Weed Free: Artificial grass is resistant to pests and weeds, reducing the need for pesticides and herbicides.6. Versatility: It can be used in a variety of applications, from residential lawns to commercial landscaping, sports fields, and even indoor spaces.7. Cost-Effective: While the initial installation cost may be higher, artificial grass can save you money in the long run by reducing maintenance and water costs.8. Environmental Benefits: Artificial grass can be made from recycled materials and can help reduce carbon emissions from lawn care equipment.Initial Costs: Artificial grass costs between $4 and $20 per square foot, while natural grass costs between $0.40 and $1.00 per square footArtificial grass requires more labor and materials for installation, increasing upfront costs Natural grass requires soil preparation, seeding, and sod installation, which can be more cost-effectiveMaintenance Costs: Artificial grass requires minimal maintenance, with costs limited to cleaning and brushing Natural grass requires regular watering, mowing, fertilization, and pest control, leading tohigher maintenance costsLong-term Costs: Artificial grass can last 15-25 years, with replacement costs factored into long-term expenses Natural grass may require reseeding, renovation, or rehabilitation, adding to long-term costsInitial Capital CostNatural Grass Artificial Grass£ 300,000 £ 410,000Annual Maintenance Cost (Based on Field Size of 80,000 Square Feet)Maintenance Natural Grass Artificial GrassMowing Equipment£ 5530Labor Cost £ 4740 £ 2,765Clipping Removal £ 2260Fertilization £ 3835Overseeding £ 365Coring £ 2210Topdressing £ 7500Thatch Removal £ 146Monitor Irrigation £ 670Water Cost £ 4265Equipment Depreciation & Fuel £ 2760 £ 1185Total £ 34,281 £ 3,950LONG TERM COST DIFFERENCEYEARS Natural Grass Artificial Grass Difference10 Years £ 642,810 £ 449,500 £ 193,31015 Years £ 814,215 £ 469,250 £ 344,96525 Years £ 1,157,025 £ 508,750 £ 648,275Positive Attributes350% reduction in cost per hour of use240% more playing time60% reduction in neural injuries50% reduction in cranial/cervical injuries30% reduction in third degree injuries