Electric Blanket Market will Land $1.1 Billion by 2032

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220U, UNITED STATE, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for energy conservation with increasing awareness of environmental issues and the need for sustainable practices, consumers are actively seeking energy-efficient products. Electric blankets are considered as a greener alternative to heating an entire room, as they consume less energy and reduce overall energy consumption, which is contributing to the electric blanket market growth in the upcoming years.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Electric Blanket Market," The electric blanket market size was valued at $496.20 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $1.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032. An electric blanket is a type of blanket that contains integrated electrical heating elements. It is designed to provide warmth and comfort by generating heat when plugged into an electrical outlet. The heating elements in an electric blanket are often thin and flexible wires or carbon fibers that are evenly distributed throughout the blanket. These elements are insulated and embedded within the layers of fabric, ensuring that the heat is distributed evenly across the surface. Electric blankets can be placed on top of a regular bed sheet or used as a standalone blanket.

Electric blankets are often marketed for their potential health benefits. The controlled heat they provide can help alleviate muscle tension, joint pain, and promote better sleep by creating a warm and soothing environment. Some electric blankets even feature therapeutic elements such as heat therapy or massage functions. Moreover, electric blankets are known for their ability to provide controlled heat, which can help relax muscles and alleviate tension. The warmth generated by the blanket can also soothe joint pain and stiffness, providing comfort to individuals dealing with conditions like arthritis or muscle soreness. The heat produced by electric blankets can promote better blood circulation throughout the body. Enhanced blood flow can aid in the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to the muscles and joints, helping to reduce inflammation and accelerate the healing process.

However, electric blankets tend to be more expensive than traditional blankets due to the incorporation of electrical components. The higher price point can deter price-sensitive consumers and limit market penetration. Affordability remains a significant factor affecting the adoption of electric blankets. The higher cost of electric blankets compared to traditional blankets can discourage price-sensitive consumers from considering them as an option. This limited target market can hinder broader adoption and growth potential. Consumers have various alternatives and substitutes to electric blankets, such as traditional blankets, comforters, heating pads, or simply adjusting room temperature. The availability of these alternatives at lower price points can make it challenging for electric blankets to compete and gain widespread adoption.

There is an opportunity for electric blanket manufacturers to develop and market energy-efficient products due to the rising focus on sustainability and energy efficiency. Consumers are becoming more conscious of their environmental impact and are likely to prefer electric blankets that consume less energy. Electric blanket manufacturers can invest in R&D to create innovative technologies that reduce energy consumption while maintaining optimal heating performance. This could involve using advanced heating elements, improved insulation materials, or smart controls that optimize energy usage based on individual preferences. These factors are anticipated to boost market growth in the upcoming years.

The key players profiled in the report include Newell Brands Inc., Jarden Corporation, Beurer, Homefront, Dreamland, Slumberdown, Mylek, Silentnight, Lakeland, and Morphy Richards Ltd.

The report offers a comprehensive study of the global electric blanket market analysis by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, electric blanket market demand, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also highlights the present scenario and upcoming electric blanket market trends & developments that are contributing toward the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Electric Blanket Industry

The pandemic led to disruptions in global supply chains, including manufacturing, transportation, and logistics. This affected the production and distribution of electric blankets, potentially causing delays or shortages in the market.

With lockdowns, social distancing measures, and increased time spent at home, consumer behavior underwent significant changes. People have sought comfort while staying indoors, which has increased the demand for electric blankets as a cozy and convenient heating solution.

The pandemic caused economic uncertainty and financial hardships for many individuals and households. This influenced consumer spending patterns, with some people being more cautious about non-essential purchases. The pandemic affected various companies and brands differently, depending on their ability to adapt to the changing market conditions and supply chain disruptions.

Since the pandemic, concerns about hygiene and safety have increased. Consumer preferences have shifted towards products that are perceived as safer, impacting the demand for electric

