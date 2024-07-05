Vertebroplasty And Kyphoplasty market growth analysis with investment opportunities

Vertebroplasty And Kyphoplasty Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.91 billion in 2023 to $0.97 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the aging population and osteoporosis prevalence, advancements in minimally invasive techniques, rising awareness and diagnosis, increasing lifestyle-related factors, growing burden on healthcare systems.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expansion of geriatric care services, development of biocompatible bone cement, increased adoption of outpatient procedures, focus on value-based healthcare, and growing geriatric population.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13556&type=smp

Growth driver of the vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market

The rise in the incidence of spinal injuries related to sports injuries is expected to propel the growth of the vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty markets going forward. Spinal injuries related to sports injuries are damage to the spine that occurs as a result of participating in sports or other physical activities. The surge in sports-related spinal injuries encompassing conditions such as vertebral compression fractures, spondylolisthesis, and herniated discs that require minimally invasive treatment options such as vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty procedures, involving the injection of bone cement into damaged vertebrae.

Order your report now for swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vertebroplasty-and-kyphoplasty-global-market-report

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market include Cardinal Health, Johnson and Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Medtronic Plc., Stryker Corporation, GS Solutions Inc., Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing)Co.Ltd., Merit Medical Systems Inc., Globus Medical Inc., Alphatec Spine Inc., Rontis Corporation, Spectrum Plastics Group., SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, Zavation LLC, MJ Surgical, Benvenue Medical, Joimax GmbH, Laurane Medical LLC, Spine Wave Inc., G21 S.r.l., BM Korea Co. Ltd., Biopsybell Medical, Teknimed, Joline GmbH And Co. KG, SCW Medicath Ltd., Stöckli Medical AG, Jiangsu ChangMei Medtech Co.Ltd., IZI Medical Products.

Major companies operating in the vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty markets are developing new products, such as cement mixtures, to enhance the effectiveness and precision of vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty procedures. Cement mixtures are specially formulated bone cement used in vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty to stabilize fractured vertebrae.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Kyphoplasty Devices, Vertebroplasty Devices

2) By Surgery Type: Vertebroplastic Surgery, Kyphoplastic Surgery

3) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty.

Vertebroplasty And Kyphoplasty Market Definition

Vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty are minimally invasive surgical procedures used to treat non-healing vertebral compression fractures (VCFs) in the spine. These methods involve the injection of polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) into the vertebral body for structural reinforcement.

The main products of vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty are kyphoplasty devices, vertebroplasty devices. Kyphoplasty devices are specialized medical instruments and tools designed for use in kyphoplasty procedures. They are used in vertebroplastic surgery, kyphoplastic surgery by hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

Vertebroplasty And Kyphoplasty Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Vertebroplasty And Kyphoplasty Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market size, vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market drivers and trends, vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Intestinal Pseudo Obstruction Treatment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intestinal-pseudo-obstruction-treatment-global-market-report

Neurofibromatosis Treatment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurofibromatosis-treatment-global-market-report

Optic Nerve Disorders Treatment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/optic-nerve-disorders-treatment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293