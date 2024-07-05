Enterprise WLAN Market Future Business Scope Analysis Report, Growth Analysis, Booming The Revenue And CAGR Of Forecast

Enterprise WLAN Market Forecast

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The enterprise wlan market was valued at $7.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $35.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The software segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the coming years, owing to increasing adoption and development of cloud-based software solutions for better internet connectivity for better software services.

The enterprise WLAN (wireless local area network) market consists of sales of enterprise WLAN network devices and services by entities (organizations, proprietorship, and partnerships) that use radio wireless connections (Wi-Fi), instead of using traditional cables to connect to the internet. In addition, enterprise WLAN is a device that helps to link two or more wireless devices using wireless communication and provide mobility to the network users. Moreover, it utilizes radio communication while connecting to the wired network within a limited area such as a work campus, or office building. Furthermore, increase in adoption of cloud based managed service and increase in demand from large enterprises is boosting growth of the global enterprise WLAN market.

In addition, rapidly increase in demand for wireless and smart devices positively impacts growth of the enterprise WLAN market. However, lack of standardization in enterprise and limited investments, owing to high prices of WLAN products hampers the enterprise WLAN market growth. On the contrary, increase in data traffic and demand for high-speed data connectivity is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion during the enterprise WLAN market forecast.

Region-wise, the enterprise WLAN market size was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, large scale adoption of IoT and cloud services. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to growth adoption of wireless technologies and rising investments by leading telecom companies.

The key players that operate in the enterprise WLAN market analysis are Aerohive Networks, Alcatel Lucent Enterprise, Allied Telesis, Aruba Networks, Avaya Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Ruckus Wireless, Huawei Technologies, Co. Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the enterprise WLAN industry.

