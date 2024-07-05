Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on 100th consecutive day of no load-shedding

Today marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a more stable and reliable electricity supply. I am pleased to announce that we have reached 100 consecutive days without any load shedding.

This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of all those involved in the energy sector. I want to express my sincere appreciation to ESKOM, its competent employees, and all stakeholders for their efforts in ensuring that we maintain a consistent power supply for our nation.

The absence of load shedding not only benefits our economy and businesses but also enhances the quality of the lives of our citizens.

As we celebrate this milestone, let us remain committed to the continuous improvement of our energy infrastructure, the diversification of our energy sources and the promotion of sustainable practices.

Together, we can build a resilient and efficient energy sector that meets the needs of our country now and in the future.

Thank you to everyone who has contributed to this achievement. Let us strive to maintain this positive momentum in our quest for energy sovereignty.

Thank you.