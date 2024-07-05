ShapeYourFuture: Moldovan influencers talk about EU at Europe Café in Chisinau

On 4 July, Moldovan influencers Ludmila Adamciuc, Elisei Latul, and Cătălin Lungu who have recently returned from a trip to EU countries shared their experience and impressions at Europe Cafe in Chisinau.

The ‘Moldova meets Europe: Your Future, Your Adventure’ event was organised by EU4Moldova and facilitated by the Moldovan European Youth Ambassadors (YEAs) representing the EU NEIGHBOURS east programme’s youth network.

As part of the #ShapeYourFuture campaign, implemented by the EU-funded regional programme EU NEIGHBOURS east, 12 influencers travelled to Riga and Prague on 16-22 June to learn how these countries have benefited from being part of the EU.

Alongside influencers from Ukraine, Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, Ludmila, Catalin, and Elisei discovered the most important EU decision-making institutions in Belgium, the Czech Republic, and Latvia through their journey. They embarked on a virtual mission, equipped with special avatars to collect stars in the #StarQuest.

At the meeting, they talked about the #StarQuest mission and new knowledge discovered throughout the European Union and the impressions they brought back.

“Influencers play a crucial role in the development of today’s young people, as social media platforms are the main source of information. That’s why today I’m here, to find out more about the experience of our influencers,” said Evelina Epureanu, YEA from Moldova.

“Today, we were presented with the thoughts and perceptions behind an influencer’s camera,” Neonila Cugut, YEAs from Moldova, said. “Cătălin very clearly emphasised the responsibility of a public figure, especially one who tends to influence and share a certain opinion. Namely, it’s important to know what, how, and when to say, to promote European values and not political parties. He also urged us to distinguish between political propaganda and a European future for the country and sustainable development. Such events encourage young people to be selective about the information they consume.”

Another Moldovan YEAs, Dorin Hotineanu, said: “It was an opportunity to see the influencers in person, understand the reasoning behind their content, and get to know them as real people.”

