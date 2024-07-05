[Latest] Global Glycomics Market Size/Share Worth USD 5.2 Billion by 2033 at a 13.6% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Glycomics Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 1.6 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.8 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 5.2 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 13.6% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Mueller Water Products Inc, Viking Johnson, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Shimadzu Corporation, Merck KGaA, Waters Corporation, New England Biolabs Inc, Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, RayBiotech Inc, Takara Bio Inc, GlycoPro Technologies Pvt. Ltd, ProZyme Inc, Creative Diagnostics, Ludger Ltd, Z Biotech LLC, Bio-Techne Corporation, S-BIO, Chemily Glycoscience, R&D Systems Inc, Sumitomo Bakeli & Others

Austin, TX, USA, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Glycomics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Reagents, Enzymes, Kits, Equipment), By Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development, Others), By End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, CROs, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Glycomics Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.6 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.8 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 5.2 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 13.6% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

Glycomics Market: Overview

Glycomics is the investigation of the structure, function, and biology of carbohydrates (sugars) and glycoconjugates (carbohydrates covalently bound to other molecules such as proteins and lipids) in biological systems. It entails a thorough examination of complex carbohydrate molecules, encompassing their composition, structure, relationships, and functions in diverse biological processes.

One notable trend is the growing incorporation of glycomics into biological research, notably in determining the function of glycans in cancer, infectious illnesses, and autoimmune disorders. This trend is increasing the need for enhanced glycomics technologies and tools for biomarker identification, medication development, and personalized medicine.

Furthermore, there is a rising emphasis on glycoengineering and glycan synthesis approaches to create complex glycans with specialized topologies for medicinal and diagnostic purposes. Furthermore, advances in mass spectrometry, chromatography, and bioinformatics are expanding glycomics research capabilities, allowing for high-throughput analysis and data interpretation.

Furthermore, cooperation between academic institutions, pharmaceutical businesses, and government agencies stimulates innovation and knowledge sharing, propelling future advances in glycomics. industry. Overall, these trends underscore the increasing importance of glycomics in biomedical research and its potential for addressing unmet medical needs.

By product type, the enzymes segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The trend in enzymes is towards increased specificity, efficiency, and sustainability. Innovations focus on specialized enzyme solutions for a wide range of applications, such as biocatalysis, food processing, and industrial production, which drives market growth.

By application, the drug discovery & development segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Current developments in drug discovery and development include the emergence of precision medicine, the growing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, and a focus on biologics and gene therapy.

By end user, the academic & research institutes segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Academic and research institutes are increasingly working across disciplines and institutions, exploiting sophisticated technologies such as AI and machine intelligence, and emphasizing interdisciplinary research to drive creative discoveries.

In North America, there is a noticeable trend of increased glycomics technology acceptance in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, which is being driven by research advances and expanding applications in drug discovery.

RayBiotech is a leading life sciences company that provides protein research kits, reagents, and services to advance proteomic research.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 5.2 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 1.6 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 13.6% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Product Type, Application, End User and Region

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Glycomics market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict in depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Glycomics industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Glycomics market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Glycomics market forward?

What are the Glycomics Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Glycomics Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Glycomics market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Glycomics Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Glycomics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global Glycomics market in 2023 with a market share of 39.1% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

North America leads the glycomics market through several major aspects. For starters, the region has a strong healthcare infrastructure and large expenditures in R&D, which encourages innovation in glycomics technology.

Furthermore, North America is home to a huge number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses that are increasingly using glycomics in drug discovery and development. Furthermore, universities and research institutes in North America are at the forefront of glycomics research, undertaking ground-breaking studies and collaborating to move the industry ahead.

Furthermore, government initiatives and financing assistance have accelerated the expansion of the glycomics industry in North America.

Browse the full “Glycomics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Reagents, Enzymes, Kits, Equipment), By Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development, Others), By End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, CROs, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/glycomics-market/





List of the prominent players in the Glycomics Market:

Mueller Water Products Inc.

Viking Johnson

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Merck KGaA

Waters Corporation

New England Biolabs Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Danaher Corporation

RayBiotech Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

GlycoPro Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

ProZyme Inc.

Creative Diagnostics

Ludger Ltd.

Z Biotech LLC

Bio-Techne Corporation

S-BIO

Chemily Glycoscience

R&D Systems Inc.

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

Others

The Glycomics Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Reagents

Enzymes

Kits

Equipment

By Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Others

By End User

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

CROs

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Glycomics Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Glycomics Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Glycomics Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Glycomics Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Glycomics Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Glycomics Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Glycomics Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Glycomics Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Glycomics Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Glycomics Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Glycomics Industry?

Reasons to Purchase Glycomics Market Report

Glycomics Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Glycomics Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Glycomics Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Glycomics Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Glycomics market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Glycomics market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Glycomics market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Glycomics market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Glycomics industry.

Managers in the Glycomics sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Glycomics market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Glycomics products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

