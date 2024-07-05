MAX Power Launches USA Natural Hydrogen Strategic Alliance With Leading European Engineering Firm

Alliance Targets Natural Hydrogen Discoveries Across America

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Strategic Alliance with Larin Engineering HHC (“Larin”) of Prague, Czech Republic, a pioneering international engineering firm specializing in Natural Hydrogen, to target the first accumulations of Natural Hydrogen gas in the United States.

Highlights:

The Larin team, with offices in Europe and Dubai, has been conducting cutting-edge research into exploration and commercialization of Natural Hydrogen for 20 years and is now aggressively applying that expertise to the United States;

Larin’s involvement in the recent successful first-ever drill program for Natural Hydrogen in the United States helped spark a post-pandemic rush into this rapidly growing sector in America;

Larin’s targeting techniques will enable the MAX Power-Larin alliance to efficiently vector in on land packages considered highly prospective for Natural Hydrogen accumulations across multiple U.S. states, with work starting immediately.



Pavel Piankov, General Manager of Larin Engineering, stated: “Our technical team, led by Dr. Nikolay Larin and Vitaly Vidavsky, has developed innovative methods to detect and monitor the emission of Natural Hydrogen from the earth’s surface. This, along with other scientific approaches and modeling, will help immensely in the search for significant subsurface sources of Natural Hydrogen at high flow rates through geological structures. We’re elated to work with MAX Power which shares our big vision for this sector in the United States and also has a successful operating history in the U.S. through its Arizona subsidiary.”



Mr. Piankov added, “The cornerstone of our company is the foundational work inspired by renowned geologist Vladimir N. Larin who published: Hydridic Earth: The New Geology of Our Primordially Hydrogen-Rich Planet (1993), theorizing that the earth’s core contains much more hydrogen than originally believed and is formed by hydrides - compounds of hydrogen bonded to metals. These views have been substantiated through the fundamental lab experiments by independent research groups around the world.”

Video Clip - Larin’s Vitaly Vidavsky

“The resource of Natural Hydrogen in the earth eternals is massive, it’s huge.” - Vitaly Vidavsky, Larin Engineering

Click on the following link to learn more:

https://vimeo.com/976679979/d70670b7f1

Mr. Rav Mlait, CEO of MAX Power, stated: “The MAX Power-Larin Strategic Alliance gives us a comprehensive United States strategy for Natural Hydrogen, from exploration to potential commercialization, further cementing our first-mover leadership in this sector in North America among publicly traded companies. With Larin plus Chapman Hydrogen and Petroleum Engineering Ltd. in Canada, and the addition of Quebec Natural Hydrogen expert Stephan Sejourne, we have truly assembled a world class team with the ability to deliver shareholders high-impact discoveries across the United States and Canada.”

MAX Power Corporate Video

Learn more about MAX Power by clicking on the following link:

https://vimeo.com/960577397/1511a6d016

MAX Power Natural Hydrogen Video

Learn more about Natural Hydrogen by clicking on the following link:

https://vimeo.com/953002092/d6f8574ba4

MAX Power Corporate Presentation

Click on the following link to view MAX Power’s new Corporate Deck:

https://maxpowermining.com/Presentations/MAXPower-Corporate.pdf

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Lauder, P.Geo., Member of the Order of Geologists of Quebec and Senior Geologist and Exploration Manager for MAX Power Mining Corp. Mr. Lauder is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America’s shift to decarbonization. MAX Power is a first-mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector, through a Strategic Alliance with Calgary-based Chapman Hydrogen & Petroleum Engineering Ltd., and also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a recent diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona. MAX Power has also entered into a cooperative research and development agreement with the University of California Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) to develop state-of-the-art direct lithium extraction (DLE) technologies for brine resources.

