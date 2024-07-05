Lead to a New Era of Pod: Meet with VOOPOO ARGUS Pod Family’s New Member ARGUS G2 mini in the US





SHENZHEN, China, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VOOPOO, the world’s leading vape company, has recently unveiled its latest product, ARGUS G2 mini. As a new member of VOOPOO ARGUS Pod Family, ARGUS G2 mini comes to the US with high performance, and combines portability and affordability of disposable to lead a new era of pod!

After the flagship ARGUS G2 won high popularity in the US, VOOPOO launched a new member of the ARGUS Pod Family, ARGUS G2 mini. It’s the mini-size version of ARGUS G2 but still with high performance, bringing a cost-effective new option. From ARGUS G, ARGUS G2 to ARGUS G2 mini, VOOPOO has always been dedicated to satisfying the diverse vaping demands of different users.

The new member of ARGUS Pod Family, ARGUS G2 mini combines the best aspects of disposable, open-system, and closed-pod system products to provide a new option to users and upgrade users’ experience. Its more compact body enjoys the high performance of the pod, including max 30 W high power, 1200 mAh large battery capacity, and precise airflow adjustment. It also continues the smooth taste of ARGUS G2 and features 3X upgraded ARGUS Top Fill Cartridge, allowing the user to enjoy a remarkable vaping experience.

Super 3X Upgraded Cartridge, Super Taste

ARGUS G2 mini is equipped with a super cartridge, which has a large capacity of 3 mL, no oil leakage after 30 days of standing, a long lifespan of 90 days, and a convenient top-fill feature, which delivers a super taste experience. Compared to other cartridges on the market, the ARGUS Top Fill Cartridge enjoys a longer-lasting flavor. Furthermore, the new ARGUS Top Fill Cartridge also matches all the ARGUS Pod Family devices with iCOSM CODE, bringing users a diverse vaping experience.

30 W Super Power, 1200 mAh Super Battery Life

With a maximum stable output of 30W, equipped with a Gen Ai chip, the ARGUS G2 mini intelligently matches the best power according to the different resistances of the coils, maximizing the restoration of the taste and fullness of the cloud. Plus the powerful 1200mAh large battery, once fully charged can last for 3 days, freeing users from battery anxiety when they are outside.

Unique Balance, Transitioning from Disposables

Importantly, ARGUS G2 mini combines the high performance of a pod system with the portability and affordability of a disposable vape, making it a truly unique and compelling offering in the market. This balance of power, convenience, and cost-effectiveness sets the ARGUS G2 mini apart as a must-have device for vapers seeking an exceptional all-in-one solution. And it's a very good choice for users of open-system pod and disposable.

VOOPOO ARGUS G2 mini, the new product leads to a new era of pod. With its unbeatable combination of power, reliability, versatility, cost-effectiveness, and suitability for transitioning from disposable vapes, this device is poised to redefine how vapers approach their daily vaping routine. Prepare to elevate your vaping experience with the ARGUS G2 mini, one of the best choices in cost-effective and innovative vape pods for 2024.

Come to meet ARGUS G2 mini and ARGUS Top Fill Cartridge in the US! Stay tuned for more about VOOPOO! For more information, please check VOOPOO's official website: https://www.voopoo.com/

WARNING: This product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance.

Company: Shenzhen Woody Vapes Technology Co.,Ltd

Contact Person: Rita.wu

Email: rita.wu@voopootech.com

Website: https://www.voopoo.com/

City: Shenzhen

Address: 19/F, Block A, Coolpad Building, High-tech Industrial Park (North Zone), Nanshan District, Shenzhen

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cda8c85f-dcd8-4e09-a1f7-2c08679b310c